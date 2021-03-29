CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillMonday, March 29, 2021, 11:09 AM EDT

Gigabyte Preps A Dozen GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming Cards And A CMP 30HX SKU For Miners

gigabyte rtx 3080 ti
We've been hearing a lot about NVIDIA's looming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, but the information has mainly been sourced from rumors. However, today we're getting some more concrete evidence of the existence of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti courtesy of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

The EEC is a frequent leaker of unreleased computing hardware, and this time around, the organization has provided an early look at no less than 12 GeForce RTX 3080 Ti SKUs from Gigabyte. The EEC filing only gives us the product codes for each graphics cards, but if we parse that info with Gigabyte's existing graphics cards, here's what the lineup will look like:

  • GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Aorus Xtreme Waterforce WB (GV-N308TAORUSX WB-12GD)          
  • GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Aorus Xtreme Waterforce (GV-N308TAORUSX W-12GD)       
  • GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Aorus Xtreme (GV-N308TAORUS X-12GD)      
  • GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Aorus Master (GV-N308TAORUS M-12GD)      
  • GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC (GV-N308TGAMING OC-12GD)     
  • GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming (GV-N308TGAMING-12GD)    
  • GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vision OC (GV-N308TVISION OC-12GD)
  • GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vision (GV-N308TVISION-12GD)          
  • GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Eagle OC (GV-N308TEAGLE OC-12GD)
  • GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Eagle (GV-N308TEAGLE-12GD)
  • GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Eagle OC (GV-N308TTURBO OC-12GD)
  • GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Turbo (GV-N308TTURBO-12GD)

The latest rumors allege that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti would come with 10,240 CUDA Cores instead of 8,704 CUDA Cores on the standard GeForce RTX 3080. The EEC filing backs up the previous reports of 12GB of GDDR6X memory, and earlier rumors had pegged base/boost clocks of 1396 MHz and 1695 MHz, respectively. Like the GeForce RTX 3060, it's expected that it will also have an ETH limiter in place from the factory to dissuade miners from flocking to the graphics card. With an ETH limiter in place, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti could be relegated to a hash rate of around 52 MH/s -- that is until enthusiasts find their way around the restrictions.

The folks over at Videocardz also picked up another SKU mixed in with the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti family, which appears to be an incoming CMP 30HX mining card (GV-N30HXD6-6G). The CMP 30HX is the entry-level SKU in NVIDIA's dedicated mining family with a 26 MH/s hash rate, 6GB of RAM, and a 125W TDP.

