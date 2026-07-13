Intel Unveils 18A Starfire CPUs With Xe Graphics Built For Space Travel

Intel has announced its Starfire 18A node SoC built for orbital and deep-space applications. Designed explicitly for the U.S. government to satisfy stringent size, weight, power, and cost constraints, this heavy-duty processor merges commercial AI performance with ruggedized, space-grade durability.

Intel Starfire TID & SEE perfect for Star...https://t.co/2p1LtjsN5z pic.twitter.com/AV4KmIADT1 — X86 is dead&back (@x86deadandback) July 13, 2026

Space is notoriously hostile to traditional silicon, with threats such as cosmic radiation, single-event effects, and wild thermal swings. Intel’s Starfire counters these obstacles with an architecture that supports Total Ionizing Dose (TID) protection, Single Event Latch-up (SEL) prevention, and Single Event Effect (SEE) mitigation. As a result, it's able to operate smoothly across a temperature range from -55°C to 125°C (-67°-257°F). Additionally, this silicon marvel is even backed by a 10-plus-year operational warranty, ensuring that long-term satellite networks and exploratory probes can function uninterruptedly over prolonged lifecycles.





At the core of Starfire lies a multi-chip Foveros package, which integrates diverse compute elements derived from the consumer-focused Panther Lake , so you know it's no slouch. The compute topology relies on a balanced eight-core configuration consisting of four performance cores and four LPE cores. To handle localized data crunching without sending heavy telemetry streams back to Earth, Starfire incorporates a three-tile NPU constructed on Intel's advanced 18A node, working in harmony with four Xe3-based graphics cores manufactured via the Intel 3 process.





Historically, space-bound hardware lagged generations behind commercial silicon due to the protracted validation timelines required for radiation hardening. That's slowly changing , however. Starfire breaks this bottleneck by taking a current flagship SoC and hardening it natively, thus sending unprecedented edge-computing intelligence directly to orbit.





Satellites equipped with this chip will possess the autonomous power to process ultra-high-resolution imagery, navigate debris fields, and execute sophisticated data analytics in real time without reliant communication links.

Understanding that space missions prioritize distinct operational bounds, Intel is delivering Starfire in two tailored configurations. The 10-watt Low-Power SKU throttles its performance cores to 1GHz and efficiency cores to 850MHz, with graphics maxing out at 1GHz, yielding up to 45 TOPS of AI compute. For heavier missions, the 35-watt Performance SKU pushes the performance cores to 3.1GHz, efficiency cores to 2.1GHz, and graphics to 2.0GHz, culminating in a potent 75 TOPS. Both variants are rounded out with contemporary high-speed connectivity, offering twelve PCIe Gen4 lanes and robust support for LPDDR5 and DDR5 RAM.