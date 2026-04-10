Intel Touts Breakthrough With World's Thinnest GaN Chiplet For AI Chips





Intel has unveiled a Gallium Nitride (GaN) chiplet measuring a mere 19 micrometers in thickness. First showcased at the IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting in December last year, this advancement marks the first time GaN-on-Silicon power components have been integrated into such a microscopic profile.





Modern computing faces a structural paradox: as processors become more powerful, the systems required to feed them electricity and manage heat become prohibitively large while current silicon-based power delivery is reaching its efficiency ceiling. GaN has long been the successor-in-waiting due to its ability to handle higher voltages and switch at faster speeds than pure silicon, but integrating it directly into a processor package has remained a manufacturing roadblock. Until now, that is. Intel’s breakthrough combines GaN and CMOS silicon on a single, ultra-thin chiplet, creating a hybrid system that maximizes the strengths of both materials.





Cross-sectional electron microscope image showing a GaN power transistor and a silicon logic transistor built on the same 300 mm wafer.



The 19-micrometer thickness/thinness is not just a miniaturization feat; it's actually a necessity for the next generation in 3D packaging. In advanced chip design, engineers are increasingly stacking components vertically to reduce the distance electricity must travel. By making the GaN power chiplet ultra-thin, it can be sandwiched between other layers of a processor without significantly increasing the overall height of the hardware. This proximity allows for point-of-load power delivery, where voltage is regulated millimeters away from the logic cores, drastically reducing the energy lost as heat during transmission.







