Intel Panther Lake Arc Chips With 4 Xe3 Cores May Be Headed To Cheaper Handhelds
Word on the grapevine points toward the possibility of an entry-level Intel Panther Lake chip specifically targeted at handheld gaming devices. These new handhelds would be cut down to just 4 Performance Cores, 4 Low Power Efficiency (LPE) Cores, and 4 Xe3 GPU cores. Thanks to Intel's advancements in power efficiency, they should theoretically also offer healthy battery life.
Compared to the big-boy Intel Arc G3 and Intel Arc G3 Extreme for handhelds, these chips will bring one third the GPU resources of the Arc G3 Extreme's 12 Xe3 GPU cores. The difference in core counts is interesting, though; Intel Arc G3 and Intel Arc G3 Extreme CPUs have more CPU cores, but use a 2P + 8E + 4LPE configuration, quite unlike this potential, unannounced 4P + 0E +4LPE + 4 Xe3 Intel Panther Lake SoC. The decision to drop all eight E-cores in favor of keeping all four Cougar Cove P-cores is rather unusual for what is meant to be a low-power device.
Panther Lake 4+0+4+4 handheld— Jaykihn (@jaykihn0) August 16, 2026
While the source of the story is reputable leaker @Jaykihn0 on X/Twitter, details beyond what we've discussed above, including final chip name and device pricing, remain unclear. Based on the information we do have, though, it seems that Intel is determined to utilize its new Panther Lake architecture for more entry-range devices than the current suite of premium Intel Arc G3 handhelds.
The question then becomes at what price points can we expect handhelds using this new 4+0+4+4 Intel Panther Lake configuration. Since MSI seems to be Intel's most steadfast handheld partner, it would make sense for a budget-priced, MSI-built Intel Arc handheld to materialize first, assuming this chip even sees the light of day; it's possible that the economics around memory could make machines based on this SoC financially unviable. Skyrocketing RAM and SSD prices mean that if devices with this SoC actually do come to market, they'll be in fierce competition with all unbought, refurbished, or used last-gen handhelds, including the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally devices.
That diminishing stock is really the only competition that still remains in the presumably sub-$1000 price range we're looking at here. Currently, pricing for the Lunar Lake-powered MSI Claw 8 AI+ starts at around $1300 on Amazon. Meanwhile, the first-gen MSI Claw starts around $700. At the moment, price-performance scaling becomes terrifyingly nonlinear once you past the $600 range where the Steam Deck LCD and other entry-level PC handhelds used to live. If Intel is able to get pricing even as low as $700, we could have an interesting new option in the market, as this Panther Lake part is likely to eclipse that first-gen unit in nearly every regard.