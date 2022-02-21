Intel NUC 12 Extreme Dragon Canyon PC Brings Alder Lake To Battle In Specs Leak





It's pretty amazing the level of firepower that company's can pack into a small form factor (SFF) machine. Intel's enthusiast-grade Next Unit of Computing (NUC) PCs have really highlighted this, as we saw in our NUC 11 Extreme 'Beast Canyon' review last December. An even faster iteration is apparently just around the corner, if the latest round of leaks is any indication.





Nothing has been announced yet, but over at SimplyNUC there is an empty landing page for Dragon Canyon, otherwise known as the NUC 12 Extreme. Additionally, the reseller had posted product listings for a few Dragon Canyon setups, which it later removed. Somebody obviously jumped the gun.





While SimplyNUC has since removed the product listings, leaker @momomo_us managed to grab a couple of screenshots detailing price points on two models. The higher end of the two was listed at $1,714 (€1,401) and the other was listed at $1,514 (€1,181).





Meanwhile, the folks at Videocardz got their hands on what look to be official documents from Intel outlining the NUC 12 Extreme's load out. If those documents are real, and barring any last minute changes, here's what we're looking at...