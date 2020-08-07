Intel's Next-Gen Jasper Lake Budget CPU Platform Leaks With Gen11 Graphics





After laying low for a few months, Intel's chips based on Intel's upcoming Jasper Lake platform have made another benchmark cameo, this time over at SiSoftware's SANDRA database. There is not a lot to garner from the entries, other than the fact that Intel seems to be on track to add yet another Lake to its growing lineup.









So, where does Jasper Lake fit into all this? It is poised to be the successor to Intel's Gemini Lake and Gemini Lake Refresh CPUs for low power devices, mainly represented by Intel's Pentium Silver and Celeron branding.





According to past leaks, Jasper Lake will use Intel's Tremont CPU architecture , which Intel announced last year. At the time, Intel described Tremont as a low power architecture that would underpin an array of processors and SoCs targeting products across the client, data center, 5G networking, and Internet of Things markets.





Here's a look at the leaked listing...







Source: SiSoftware SANDRA via APISAK







Jasper Lake is said to feature Intel's Gen11 graphics. This should provide a nice uptick in performance over the Gen9.5 graphics found on Gemini Lake. In this case, the leaked CPU is shown with a graphics system containing 16 compute units, scoring 31.25Mpix/s at 450MHz and 99.95Mpix/s at 750MHz.





No, you're not going to run Crysis on this thing. Nor is that what these kinds of chips are designed to do.



