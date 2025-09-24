Intel Arc GPU Driver Teases Native Multi Frame Generation For XeSS
For example, the previously-covered Borderless Gaming supports Frame Generation, but only 2X Frame Generation, or Single-Frame Generation. Its more modern contemporary, Lossless Scaling, has offered not only vendor-neutral Multi-Frame Generation for some time, but even variable Frame Generation that changes ratio in real-time to match refresh rate and input framerate. While Lossless Scaling can't match the image quality of NVIDIA's MFG implementation, it has made truly impressive strides to improve access to Frame Generation for PC gamers at large. Plus, if a game properly supports both NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR, using vendor-neutral FSR 3 2X Frame Generation with your image upscaler of choice has been common for some time now. Intel XeSS 2 also supports vendor-neutral Frame Generation.
It's quite possible that XeSS offering Multi-Frame Generation may open up in-game support for it on a wide array of GPUs. It would certainly be a welcome development for users of older GPUs to not have to resort to external applications for modern Frame Generation features. There's still a fair chance that the next major XeSS update will still support Frame Generation, but only allow Multi-Frame Generation on Intel GPUs due to some specific hardware utilization. As we've seen with these various upscalers, though, these "rules" are not always set in stone.
Sadly, the original Reddit post by u/Organic-Bird-587 only reveals the existence of Multi-Frame Generation being in some form of testing at Intel, with no real further details or even a guarantee of a future release.