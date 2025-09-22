AMD FSR 4 Running On Radeon RX 6800 XT Gives Image Quality A Boost But At A Big Cost
While these are indeed major downsides, the results with AMD FSR 4 on the RDNA 2 architecture do look quite good, as highlighted by the screenshot of Stellar Blade originally posted to Chiphell forums below. The same Chiphell user reported that Stellar Blade dropped to an average of 100-107 FPS after enabling FSR 4 Quality compared to an average 110 FPS with FSR 3 Quality, which makes for an up-to-20% reduction in performance from FSR 3 on the older RDNA 2 architecture. On RDNA 3 cards using this trick, the performance drop was more like 6% when tested in Cyberpunk 2077, and didn't require a driver regression to perform adequately.
In any case, it's interesting to see older GPUs like the RX 6800 XT and RX 6950 XT get a new lease on life through sufficiently-determined community members. In the case of using the OptiScaler FSR 4 method on older GPUs, though, we find it hard to recommend the move for users who aren't on at least RDNA 3 cards. Needing to use two year-old drivers is a fairly severe downside sure to impact baseline performance and compatibility with several games, and the tradeoff of cleaner upscaling won't be worth it in scenarios where a game gets broken or loses too much base performance. Hopefully, though, these advances mean that AMD will find an official way to support FSR 4 on older GPUs via the INT8 model, since it clearly is still possible.
Image Credit: Chiphell (via WCCFTech), Shift Up Corporation