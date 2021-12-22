Intel Driver Update Boosts Performance And Improves Stability In Windows 11 And 10

It won't be long before we'll be a whole lot more interested in Intel graphics drivers. After all, Intel's ability to design and fabricate big GPU chips isn't really in question (although it's leaving the actual manufacturing to TSMC, for now). The real question surrounding the company's forthcoming Arc discrete GPUs is whether Intel can produce a stable, compatible, and performant gaming graphics card driver—something that even AMD and NVIDIA struggle with at times.

This driver version has improvements for both modern Intel chips with Xe-based graphics as well as older chips with "Gen 9" and "Gen 11" graphics, not to be confused with "9th-gen" and "11th-gen" Intel Core processors. For Xe-based GPUs, Intel marks down crash fixes in Battlefield 2042 and FIFA 21, as well as "playability improvements" for Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary. This driver also corrects "graphics anomalies" in Shadow of the Tomb Raider, as well as an error message seen in Rise of the Tomb Raider.





Now working on Intel graphics: FIFA 21

