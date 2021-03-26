Intel Docs Confirm 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S CPUs Closely Aligned With Alder Lake





Just over two weeks ago, we got our first look at what was assumed to be Intel's future 13generation Raptor Lake-S processor family . An alleged roadmap leaked, showing Raptor Lake arriving in 2022 after Intel's 12generation Alder Lake-S family.

Today, we're getting official confirmation from Intel courtesy of its support website that contains documentation for the upcoming processor family. The documents were first noticed by serial leaker momomo_us. Although we can't access the files provided (an "unauthorized user" message pops up when attempting to download them), one of them is a technical advisory regarding compatibility guidance. More specifically, the description of the file says, "Provides customers an overview of high-level compatibility guidance between Alder Lake S and Raptor Lake S."

Inaccessible Rocket Lake-S documents on Intel's support website

As we mentioned in our previous reporting, it was rumored that Raptor Lake-S would be a refresh of Alder Lake-S. The documents seemingly confirm those suspicions. That would mean that Raptor Lake-S processors should be compatible with Alder Lake-S' new LGA-1700 socket and rumored 600-Series motherboards and will continue on the 10nm process node. This is similar to how 11th generation Rocket Lake-S LGA-1200 processors are compatible with 400 Series motherboards originally designed for 10th generation Comet Lake-S processors.

Leaked Intel processor roadmap

Other [inaccessible] documents regarding Raptor Lake-S refer to an in-system JTAG debug tools, PD controller interfaces, and USB-C requirements.

Alder Lake-S processors are on track to launch later in 2021 and feature an all-new hybrid CPU architecture with high-performance "Golden Cove" cores paired with "Gracemont" efficiency cores. The enhanced 10nm SuperFin processors will also include next-generation Iris Xe integrated graphics along with support the PCIe 5.0 interface and DDR5-4800 memory.

Alleged 12th gen Alder Lake mobile processor stack

Raptor Lake reportedly won't be a vast departure from Alder Lake-S but will include architectural improvements, support for DLVR power delivery, and LPDDR5X on the mobile side.

Looking even further out on Intel's processor roadmap, Raptor Lake-S will be succeeded by 14th generation Meteor Lake-S processors in 2023. Intel confirmed earlier this week that Meteor Lake would be the first client processor family using its 7nm Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger also revealed that the first "tape-in" for Meteor Lake tiles is scheduled for Q2 2021.