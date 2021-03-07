Alleged Intel Alder Lake Mobile CPU Stack Leaks With Up To 8 Big Cores And 8 Small Cores





We haven't even seen the full release of Intel's high-end 11generation Tiger Lake-H processors unleashed at this time, but there's already a lot of excitement around its successor: 12th generation Alder Lake . Alder Lake marks a significant shift for processors destined for Intel's mainstream laptops, as it features a hybrid microarchitecture.

A new, alleged roadmap leak gives us some further insight into what to expect for Alder Lake and how the family will split on the mobile side. Starting with Alder Lake-M, these will reportedly be divided into M5 and U9 SKUs, covering tablet and ultra-thin notebooks, respectively. The M5 SKUs will be the most efficient and least potent processors in the entire Alder Lake stack. They feature just one big "Golden Cove" performance core and four "Gracemont" efficiency cores. Alder Lake-M processors feature an integrated next-generation Xe GPU with 48 execution units (EUs) at the low-end and 64 EUs in upper SKUs. The U9 processors have a nominal TDP of 9-watts and feature a maximum of two performance cores and eight efficiency cores. They also max out with 96 EUs for the integrated Xe GPU.

Stepping up to Alder Lake-P, we're looking at even beefier core configurations across U15, U28, and H45 SKUs. Both U28 and H45 processors are available in 6-core/8-core (big/little) designs with 96 Xe EUs, according to the leak from @9550pro.





However, it won't stop there. Intel will also allegedly introduce an Alder Lake-S family of mobile processors, maxing out with a 55-watt TDP. These processors will bring the full force of Intel's new architecture to the tablet with eight performance cores and eight efficiency cores. You'll also notice that the number of Xe EUs also drops down to just 32, which is understandable. These processors will most assuredly pair with discrete GPUs from NVIDIA and AMD, so there's no need to dedicate prime real estate to a full-fat on-die Xe GPU.

All of Intel's Alder Lake processors will be built on an enhanced 10nm SuperFin node, which should improve power efficiency by about 15 percent compared to existing 11th generation processors. Alder Lake also has a rumored 17 percent overall uplift in overall IPC performance compared to Tiger Lake, and will support both next-generation PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 technologies.