Intel Core Ultra 9 290K Plus & Ultra 7 270K Plus Spotted At Retail With These Specs





Given the rash of recent leaks, we'd be shocked if the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas came and went without the roll out of Intel's Arrow Lake-S Refresh processors. Yet another one that we can add to the pile is a pair of retail listings for two as-yet unannounced CPU models, the Core Ultra 9 290K Plus and Core Ultra 270K Plus.





While the finalized model names and specifications are not yet official, we do have confirmation from Intel that it's planning another wave of processors for its LGA 1851 platform. This came back in September when John Pitzer, Corporate Vice President of Investor Relations at Intel, gave an interview at the 2025 Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference. When asked about Intel's top priorities for the next 18 months to regain and/or maintain process leadership, Pitzer said Intel is "quite confident in the road map" it has.





"We'll have a refresh of Arrow Lake next year, which will help start the process on the desktop side, and then we'll conclude that with Nova Lake when we launch late next year into 2027," Pitzer said.





He also brought up Arrow Lake-S Refresh a second time when fielding a question about Intel's market share in the PC space.





"In general, we're still shipping relatively seven out of every 10 PCs. Our x86 competitor ships two and the Arm competitor ships about one. We feel pretty good about our position. Clearly, I think this year, we've seen some challenges at the high end of the desktop market. As I alluded to earlier, we're going to see a mid-cycle refresh of Arrow Lake coming up, which should help stem that a bit," Pitzer added.









So there's no question that an Arrow Lake-S Refresh launch is coming, it's just a matter of when and what SKUs will comprise the lineup. Two that appear likely include the aforementioned Core Ultra 9 290K Plus and Core Ultra 7 270K Plus, both of which are listed at Primeabgb.com (as spotted by @momomo_us on X).





According to the Core Ultra 9 290K Plus listing , it will feature feature 8 P-cores clocked at 3.7GHz to 5.8GHz and 16 E-cores clocked at 3.2GHz to 4.8GHz, for a total of 24 cores. It will also have 36MB of L3 cache, DDR5-7200 memory support, a 125W base TDP (PL1), and 250W max turbo power (PL2).





The Core Ultra 7 270K Plus listing identifies that chip as also having 8 P-cores and 16-E cores with the same base clocks, but boost clocks of up to 5.5GHz for the P-cores and 4.7GHz for the E-cores. The other specs (L3 cache, memory support, and power ratings) are the same as well.



