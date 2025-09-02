Intel Core Ultra 7 365K Arrow Lake Refresh CPU Surfaces In Benchmark Leak





Intel is under the impression that it's Nova Lake-S launch on the desktop will bring the fight to AMD in a big, as evidenced by recent comments made by the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), David Zinsner, during the 2025 Technology Conference in Dana Point, California. Intel's confidence is exciting, especially if it proves warranted. Before we get to Nova Lake-S, however, there is more evidence that we'll see an Arrow Lake Refresh first.





Intel has not gone on record saying anything about a possible Arrow Lake Refresh, but if you subscribe to the notion that where there's smoke, there's fire, then a fresh benchmark leak for a not-yet-announced Core Ultra 7 356K processor will fan those flames. The chip found its way to a Geekbench entry nestled into MSI's Pro Z890-A WiFi motherboard with 48GB of DDR5 memory.





Presuming it's a legitimate database entry, the cameo tells us a few things. First and foremost, the benchmark run not only seemingly confirms that Intel is planning on an Arrow Lake Refresh launch (or at least had, at some point), but that it will retain support for the same LGA 1851 CPU socket as current Arrow Lake-S chips. This is line with previous leaks and rumors













It also tells us that Intel will adopt the 300 series nomenclature for the refresh. And looking at this specific database entry, we get some preliminary specifications for a mid-range SKU, and specifically the Core Ultra 7 365K. According to the listing, it's a 20-core processor made up for 8 P-cores and 12 E-cores, with a 3.9GHz base clock.













Finally, we get an early and incomplete look at performance. The chip scored 2,140 for the single-core test and 19,744 for the multi-core test.





Neither of those are particularly impressive. Looking at our Core Ultra 9 285K and Ultra 5 245K review , we can compared the leaked results with our own Geekbench 6 figures. The Core Ultra 5 245K, for example, scored 2,956 for the single-core test and 17,569 for the multi-core test in our own testing. So compared to that chip, the Core Ultra 7 365K posted a significantly lower single-core score and a more impressive 12.4% higher multi-core score, though not much better than what we obtained from a Core i7-17400K.





We have not spent any hands-on time with a Core Ultra 7 265K, but according to CPU-Monkey , it averages 21,640 in the multi-core test. Compared to that, the Core Ultra 7 365K's score is around 9% lower.





There are some things to keep in mind when looking at leaked benchmark runs. For one, this is undoubtedly an engineering sample and may not be representative of finalized silicon. We also don't know what the testing conditions were, in terms of drivers, BIOS tweaks, cooling, and so forth.



