Intel Core Ultra 400K Nova Lake-S To Challenge X3D With Massive 144MB Cache
bLLC will only be present on unlocked SKUs.— Jaykihn (@jaykihn0) November 25, 2025
Zen6 X3D 48+96MB (1 CCD)— HXL (@9550pro) November 25, 2025
vs
NVL bLLC 144MB https://t.co/DgfZ45lE9T
The debut of the Zen architecture and its evolutions brought AMD to much closer parity with Intel, but AMD was unable to take a solid lead in gaming performance until debuting Ryzen X3D CPUs with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D in April of 2022. Since then, X3D versions of AMD's newer CPUs have dominated benchmarks and eaten into Intel's gaming CPU dominance, so it makes sense that Intel Nova Lake-S will adopt its own equivalent (bLLC) to bring the fight back to AMD.
Overall, this news bodes fairly well for consumers, since increased competition in the CPU space historically leads to lowered prices across-the-board. With X3D/bLLC cache now becoming the standard for gaming CPUs, we may even eventually see the tech come to more mid-range options. AMD has historically limited the X3D designation to its best Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 CPUs, but did release a limited-run Ryzen 7 5700X3D indicating awareness of more price-conscious gaming consumers. Intel already restricted overclocking to its best Intel Core 5/7/9 CPUs, so adding bLLC to that segmentation does make a lot of sense...and could prove potent if the unlocked Nova Lake-S Intel Core 5 Ultra CPU also leverages bLLC for less than the cheapest Zen 6 Ryzen X3D chip.
Image Credit: AMD