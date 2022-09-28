Intel Core i9-13900KS Crushes Ryzen 9 7950X In Multi-Threaded Benchmark Leak But Is It Real?
AMD recently launched its Ryzen 7000 line of desktop CPUs and we tested the flagship Ryzen R9 7950X and R9 7900X in an extensive review just a few days ago. We were impressed by fantastic gains delivered by the Zen 4 microarchitecture, but they may be very short lived champions, if this leaked CPU-Z score is any indication. Yes, the 13900KS may be a few months away, but the 13900K is confirmed to be arriving at retail in three weeks time (Oct 20).
Taking the shared CPU-Z screenshot at face value, this upcoming tuned golden sample version of the 13900K scores 982.5 in the single threaded (1T) test, and 18,453.4 in the multi-threaded (nT) test. Those are very good scores, and for readers that haven’t memorized the 1T and nT results for a swathe of competitive modern processors, please check out our little comparison chart below:
Getting back to the CPU-Z benchmarks, the leaked 13900KS 1T score is nearly 27% faster than the Zen 4 chip, and its nT score is nearly 18% better. The ‘standard’ 13900K which runs at up to an all-core 5.8 GHz clock (just 200 MHz slower than the 13900KS) won’t likely be much slower. Data for the Ryzen 9 5950X and Core i9-12900K are sourced from the CPU-Z Validator while the Ryzen 9 7950X result is from our own testing.
Core i5-13490F and Core i7-13790F on the way to China?Remember to take the leaked i9-13900KS information and benchmark scores with a pinch of salt. However, if you are happy with your sodium intake and have room for a little more today, it is interesting to see the same Bilibili poster mention that Intel is brewing up two new CPUs for the Chinese market; the Core i5-13490F and Core i7-13790F.
With the 12th Generation Intel Core Alder Lake processors, we saw Intel release a special value chip for China, perhaps targeting the popular eSports café culture there. That was the Intel Core i5-12490F. So it looks like Intel is preparing a direct successor and going one further and rolling out the same idea to the Core i7 line. Without further details, or any hints at the specs, we can’t really say whether we would like the new Core i7-13790F to launch in the West, or not.