Intel Raptor Lake Core i7-13700K Leak Details 6GHz Overclock, Big Single-Thread Perf





Evidence of a number of CPU-Z benchmark runs using a system based upon an Intel Core i7-13700K engineering sample (ES) have turned up on-line. Images and videos recording a PC’s screen appear to show an overclocked Raptor Lake , or 13th gen Intel Core processor, being pushed to 6GHz on all performance cores (P-cores). Moreover, the benchmark scores are very impressive.





The headlining clock speed of 6GHz was achieved on the purported Intel Core i7-13700K with efficiency cores (E-cores) disabled. This is a popular methodology used by overclockers to get peak performance in some scenarios, as it seems to provide a little more headroom. A core voltage of 1.421V was set. The screenshot reports the CPU core temperatures between 25°C and 37°C, so this picture was likely snapped sometime after the benchmark run had completed.





CPU-Z 1t score of 983 (credit: VideoCardz)



Moving onto the scores, the CPU-Z single threaded (1t) test result was a fantastic 983 points. This is far higher than any Alder Lake chip at stock speeds. For example, the direct ancestor of this Raptor Lake CPU, the i7-12700K, scores just 790 in CPU-Z 1t tests. Even the mighty i9-129090KF only scores 819. Last but not least, a leak of a CPU-Z 1t score from an Intel Core i9-13900K , running eight P-cores at 5.5GHz achieved 892 in the CPU-Z 1t tests.





Moving along to dissect the multithreaded (nT) test results shown in the screenshots, the best result was a score of 12,896 points. For this result, the overclocker had all 16 physical cores enabled. The eight P-cores ran at 5.8GHz, and the eight E-cores ran at 3.7GHz. 1.5V was used to drive the chip in this config, but again we only get to see post-benchmarking core temperatures.





For some perspective on this nT test result, it is better than any official CPU-Z score out there for any factory clocked 16-, 20-, 24-, or 32-core CPUs, according to the official CPU-Z validator site.



