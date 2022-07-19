Intel Core i5-13600K Raptor Lake CPU Clashes With Alder Lake And Zen 3 In Benchmark Leak





The majority of Raptor Lake leaks we have seen up to this date have focused on the Core i9-13900K, the forthcoming flagship CPU among Intel 's 13th Gen stack (at least until a Core i9-13900KS arrives). That's great for getting a glimpse of peak performance, but what about the mid-range segment? Benchmarks obtained from a supposed Core i5-13600K seemingly hint at what's to come.





This will supplant the Core i5-12600K , which currently commands $269.99 on Amazon. That Alder Lake part wields 6 P-cores clocked at 3.7GHZ to 4.9GHz, 4 E-cores clocked at 2.8GHz to 3.6GHz, and 20MB of L3 cache, wrapped in a 125W package (150W max Turbo power).







Source: ECSM







Over on Bilibili, Enthusiast Citizen (ECSM_Official) posted screenshots identifying what is claimed to be a qualification sample (QS) of the Core i5-13600K. It features the same number of P-cores as the 12600K but clocked at up to 5.1GHz, and twice as many E-cores clocked at up to 3.9GHz. In total, we're looking at a 14-core/20-thread CPU, versus the 12600K's 10-core/16-threqad makeup.





One further thing to note is that according to ECMS, the PL2 level on this CPU appears higher than the 150W on the 12600K. In testing, they said it reached 176W, noting "there is still a lot of room for optimization" to potentially decrease that to 160W for the final version.





With that in mind, the Core i5-13600K scored 830.4 in the CPU-Z's single-threaded test and 10,031.8 in the multi-threaded test. Here's how other CPUs fare in the same tests...

Core i9-12900K: 831 / 11,440

831 / 11,440 Core i5-12600K: 768 / 5,590

768 / 5,590 Ryzen 9 5950X: 648 / 11,906

In the single-threaded test, the Core i5-13600K is around 8.1 percent faster than the Core i5-12600K and 28.1 percent faster than the Ryzen 9 5950X , and on par with the Core i9-12900K. In the multi-threaded test, it loses to the Core 9-12900K and Ryzen 9 5960X, but whips the Core i5-12600K by over 79 percent.







Source: ECSM







ECMS posted a rather impressive set of Cinebench R23 scores obtained from the Core i5-13600K. Running in Windows 10 Pro, it scored 1,387 points in the single-core test and 24,420 points in the multi-core test. Here's how those scores compare to our collection of benchmark results for currently-released CPUs...













The results were mixed in Cinebench R23. Here the Core i5-13600K is shown scoring just 1,387 points in the single-core, which puts the Core i5-12600K around 38 percent ahead. But in the multi-core test, it scored 24,420 to place more than 40 percent head of the 12600K, and just a smidge behind AMD's current flagship consumer CPU.







It's a wonky showing in the single-core test, and our best guess is that something is awry—perhaps the test only ran on the Efficiency cores, or maybe there's a driver issue or some other bug on the platform. For what it's worth, ECSM chalks it up to a potential BIOS problem of an early Z790 motherboard that was used for these benchmark tests. It could also be a quirk with the ES status.





Whatever the case, we'd be stunned if the finalized silicon was actually slower in single-threaded performance compared to its Alder Lake equivalent. We'll just have to wait and see. Same goes for how Raptor Lake compares to Zen 4, which is also slated to arrive this year.

