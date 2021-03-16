Intel Core i5-11400H Tiger Lake-H Laptop Benchmarked With Unreleased GeForce RTX 3050





An unreleased Samsung laptop has found its way to Geekbench, though that alone is not the interesting part. What is interesting, however, is the hardware inside. The unreleased laptop is sporting an Intel Core i5-11400H processor paired up with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics chip. Neither of those parts officially exist (yet).





Let's start with the CPU. According to the benchmark listing, the 11th Gen Core i5-11400H is a 6-core/12-thread processor with a 2.7GHz base clock and 4.5GHz turbo frequency. It also features 12MB of L3 cache, and of course is based on Intel's Tiger Lake architecture. It is expected to arrive around the middle of this year when Intel launches its Tiger Lake H45 lineup





Here's how it performed in Geekbench 5...









Source: Geekbench







It posted a single-core score of 1,387 and a multi-core score of 4,934. We are typically more interested in the former, as it gives us a snapshot of the architecture's prowess without having to account for how good (or not so good) a benchmark might be at tapping into additional cores and resources.





To that end, here is a collection of average scores on Geekbench 5 for the single-core benchmark runs...