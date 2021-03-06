CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillSaturday, March 06, 2021, 02:00 PM EDT

Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H45 Specs Allegedly Confirmed Via OEM Leak

Last weekend, we brought you some new information on Tiger Lake-H45 processors on the way from Intel. These mobile processors feature a maximum TDP of 45 watts, allowing them to hit higher clock speeds and offer more core/threads than their Tiger Lake-U and Tiger Lake-H35 counterparts.

We've now come across specs for three Tiger Lake-H45 SKUs this time, and the clock speeds differ quite a bit from previous leaks. The information comes from DT Research (via momomo_us), which has updated its product page for the LT375 Rugged Mobile Workstation. It seems like a typical MIL-STD-810H machine with a 17-inch display (up to 4K resolution), dual SSD slots, dual RAM slots (up to 64GB supported), and GPU options ranging from a GeForce GTX 1050 to a Quadro RTX 5000.

But the real news is with the Tiger Lake-H45 processors, of which three SKUs are available in this system:

  • Intel Core i5-11400H, 6-core, 2.2GHz (4.5GHz max turbo frequency)
  • Intel Core i7-11800H, 8-core, 1.9GHz (4.6GHz max turbo frequency) 
  • Intel Core i9-11900H, 8-core, 2.1GHz (4.9GHz max turbo frequency)

Previous leaks had suggested that the Core i5-11400H and Core i7-11800H would both have base clocks of 2.4GHz, but instead, we see 2.2GHz and 1.9GHz, respectively [PDF]. There's also a reference to the Core i9-11900H, slotting in just under the flagship Core i9-11980HK (which will allegedly have a maximum turbo clock of 5GHz).

intel h series summary

We should note, however, Intel has not confirmed these specs. The only thing that Intel has confirmed regarding specifications for the Tiger Lake-H Series is that there will be 8-core/16-threads SKUs and up to 5GHz clocks across "multiple cores."

The Tiger Lake-H family is shaping up to be a formidable foe for AMD's Ryzen 5000 mobile processors. With features like Thunderbolt 4 and PCIe 4.0 support that AMD can't match, we're sure that Intel (and its partners) will be touting these advantages. However, we're eager to see how single- and multi-threaded performance between the two chip families shakes out in our benchmark analysis. Stay tuned for more details on Tiger Lake-H and our inevitable review...

Tags:  Intel, (NASDAQ:INTC), tiger lake, tiger lake-h, tiger lake-h45

