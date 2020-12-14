Intel Core i5-11400 6-Core Rocket Lake-S CPU Makes early Appearance With 4.4GHz Boost





At this point, Intel has to be putting its final touches on its 11th Gen Core processors for the desktop, otherwise known as Rocket Lake-S . This will be the last major hurrah for Intel's 14-nanometer node (presumably), and according to Intel, it will deliver a double-digit IPC gain over Comet Lake-S. As we wait for the official launch, a mid-range SKU has poked its head into the SiSoftware SANDRA database, revealing some key specs.





The unreleased part in question is the Core i5-11400. This will supplant the Core i5-10400, and like that CPU, it is shown within the SANDRA database as being a 6-core/12-thread processor. The listing also indicates a 2.6GHz base clock and 4.4GHz turbo clock, along with 12MB of L3 cache (or Intel SmartCache, if you prefer).





Have a look at the listing...









How do these specs compare to the Core i5-10400? Here's a handy comparison...