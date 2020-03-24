Intel Comet Lake-H Fueled ASUS Gaming Laptop With GeForce RTX 2080 Super Leaks
Ready, set...FIGHT! Well, not quite yet, actually—I'm jumping the gun a bit on the next-generation laptop wars that will pit Intel's upcoming Comet Lake-H processors against AMD's Ryzen 4000 series. It's going to be interesting to see how the dust settles. As we wait, the leaked benchmark scene is providing yet another glimpse of what is to come, this time in the form of a presumed ASUS gaming laptop with a Core i9-10880H processor inside.
I say "presumed" because even though the laptop is not labeled in the leaked 3DMark entry (fist bump to @_rogame for spotting the entry), the GPU section lists the vendor as ASUS. There are three possibilities (listed here in order of likelihood)...
- This is an ASUS laptop, and probably an ROG or ROG Strix model.
- This is a mini PC system (like a NUC) with an ASUS-brand graphics card.
- The listing is either incorrectly labeled or flat out fake.
The top possibility makes the most sense to me, but that's the nature of leaks—we never really know for sure, even when they come from reliable sources.
In any event, here's a look at the 3DMark listing...
According to the benchmark entry, the Core i9-10880H flexes 8 physical cores and 16 threads, with a 2.3GHz base clock and 5GHz boost clock. This is not the first time Intel's unreleased processor has made an early appearance. Based on prior leaks, it also sports 16MB of L3 cache.
As for the architecture, Comet Lake-H is another revision to Intel's 14-nanometer node. In basic terms, you can think of Comet Lake as a faster version of Coffee Lake. I'd need to see final, confirmed specifications to make a proper comparison, but as a point of reference, Intel's Core i9-9880H (Coffee Lake) is also an 8-core/16-thread processor with a 2.3GHz base clock, albeit a 4.8GHz boost clock.
Looking at the GPU in the above listing, the laptop (or mini PC) wields a GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU. This is notable because a GeForce RTX 2080 Super in mobile form does not yet officially exist. According to the 3DMark listing, it has a 1,365MHz base clock and 8GB of GDDR6 memory (14Gbps).
1/2— _rogame (@_rogame) March 12, 2020
RTX 2080 Super (Notebook)
> 1365MHz base clock
> 8GB 14Gbps GDDR6
> 150W TDP
Time Spy : 9861
Fire Strike : 24113
3dmark 11 P : 32821
RTX 2070 Super (Notebook)
> 1140MHz base clock
> 8GB 14Gbps GDDR6
> 115W TDP
Time Spy : 8337
Fire Strike : 20760
3dmark 11 P : 27765
I don't want to read a whole lot into the scores since (A) these are leaked numbers and (B) I can't be certain what exactly we are looking at. However, supposing this is an ASUS ROG laptop, the benchmark scores show a favorable jump for another leaked laptop with a GeForce RTX 2070 Super inside (note those are all GPU scores, not overall scores).
When will these next-gen parts arrive? There was a rumor that Comet Lake-H could arrive in mid-March, but that time has come and gone. It's hard to tell these days with the coronavirus pandemic impacting industries far and wide, so all we can do is sit tight and wait.