by Brandon HillTuesday, June 08, 2021, 02:19 PM EDT

Intel Beast Canyon NUC 11 Roars With Mighty 5.3GHz Core i9-11900KB Tiger Lake-B CPU

intel beast canyon nuc
Intel teased its upcoming "Beast Canyon" NUC 11 Extreme system late last month at virtual Computex 2021. It should be an exciting entry for gamers looking to tap "extreme" performance in a small form factor chassis. Unfortunately, the company was relatively light on details, only confirming that it would be available with 11th generation Core i5/i7/i9 processors and support full-length graphics cards (including the latest GeForce and Radeon cards from NVIDIA and AMD).

Now, thanks to a fresh leak, we're getting a look inside Beast Canyon and learning about at least one available processor option. Beast Canyon uses Intel's proprietary Compute Element card that features major components like the processor, memory, and display outputs. It seats into the motherboard via a PCIe slot.

beast canyon intel

The Beast Canyon sample leaked by KoolShare reportedly features a Core i9-11900KB onboard, a Tiger Lake "B Series" processor that we first uncovered just days before Computex for those who need a refresher. These are BGA processors, which means that they are soldered directly onto a circuit board.

While the name is similar to the Rocket Lake-S-based Core i9-11900K desktop processor, the Core i9-11900KB is actually an extension of the Tiger Lake family more commonly found in laptops. It has 8 cores, 16 threads, a base clock of 3.3GHz, a turbo frequency of 4.9GHz, and a Thermal Velocity Boost clock of 5.3GHz. In addition, it features a fat 24MB of cache and has a configurable TDP from 55 watts to 65 watts.

intel beast canyon nuc 11 extreme

The Core i9-11900KB should make Beast Canyon a rather formidable machine, especially when paired with a powerful graphics card like the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (if you can find one).

At this time, Intel has only confirmed that Beast Canyon will launch later this year, which could likely mean in time for the holiday shopping season. Until then, we'll be awaiting more leaked details on the enthusiast-class gaming rig.

Tags:  Intel, (NASDAQ:INTC), tiger lake, nuc 11, tiger lake-b, beast canyon

