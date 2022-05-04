Intel Arc Scavenger Hunt Hints At Alchemist Graphics Card Pricing, Let's Break It Down

Back when Intel first announced the Xe HPG Scavenger Hunt in October of last year , we did some analysis on the value of each award to estimate the retail pricing of the cards. Now that the contest is over, winners have received e-mails confirming their prizes as well as the actual retail value of the rewards in question.

In fact, our very own Tim "Paw Diddy" Sweezy won one of the Grand Prizes in the scavenger hunt, earning him a "Premium" Arc graphics card, along with some merch and a 6 month Xbox Game Pass subscription. Intel's e-mail, which you can see most of below, values this package at some $900.









Other folks have posted their own results from the contest on Twitter. La Frite David (@davidneco25320) won himself a "Performance" Arc graphics card, along with some unspecified Intel merch and a 3 month Xbox Game Pass sub. Intel assigned that package a retail value of $700, as you can see in his tweet:





If you were in the Scavenger Hunt and you have not heard from Intel, you may want to head over to Intel's Gaming Access website and verify that your account is set up for promotional e-mails. According to mattbop on the Discord for the contest, due to the way the system is set up, users who opted out of e-mail newsletters did not receive their congratulatory e-mail messages with details of what they won.







