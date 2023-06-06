CATEGORIES
home News

Intel Arc Pro A60 and A60M Powered By New ACM-G12 Chip Arrive Targeting Workstations

by Zak KillianTuesday, June 06, 2023, 02:33 PM EDT
intel arc pro a60 a60m
If you follow this stuff as closely as your author here does, you may recall that it was rumored once upon a time that there were actually three Arc GPUs: the ACM-G10 that powers the Arc A770 and A750, the ACM-G11 that drives the A380 and lower-end parts, and then a mysterious ACM-G12. This third chip was rumored to be intended for mid-range parts, like the as-yet-unreleased Arc A580.

Well, that third chip seems to have finally made its debut, but not in a standard Arc gaming GPU. Instead, Intel has just launched the Arc Pro A60 and A60M, and from looking at the specifications it would be easy to assume that these are severely cut-down ACM-G10 parts. In fact, that's what your author assumed at first until he spotted a curious detail: the picture that accompanied this announcement.

intel arc a series SoCs
The previous Arc chips don't look like that one up top.

It's that image up at the top of this post, including the single-slot Arc Pro A60 graphics card as well as the Arc Pro A60M GPU. Well, wait a minute—we know what both the ACM-G10 and ACM-G11 chips look like, and they don't look like that. Intel very rarely makes mistakes like this, which means that these two parts are almost certainly based on the ACM-G12 silicon.

What does that mean for the final performance of these parts? Well, probably nothing too shocking, really. As far as we know, ACM-G12 is based on the exact same Arc Alchemist architecture that powers all of the extant Arc GPUs. However, the Arc Pro A60 and A60M are the biggest Arc Pro GPUs to date, and an early Compubench leak placed the A60 at about twice the speed of the A50—exactly what you'd expect considering the specifications.

card intel arc pro a60

The Arc Pro A60 is a fairly beefy GPU despite its single-slot blower design, with peak single-precision compute performance of around 10 TFLOPs and 384 GB/sec of memory bandwidth. Intel marks the Arc Pro A60 down for a total board power of 130W, meaning it likely requires a single six-pin power connector. It comes with 12GB of GDDR6 memory, which should make it well-suited to heavyweight pro applications like Autodesk's suite, Dassault's Solidworks, and Siemens NX.

Intel didn't offer pricing on the new GPUs because they won't be available at retail, but instead offered "in the coming weeks" as part of workstation systems from Intel's partners, like HP, Dell, and Lenovo. However, respected fellow Mr. Schilling over at HardwareLuxx seems to have a tip that indicates that the desktop card will be priced at $175. Not bad for a 12GB professional-oriented GPU.
Tags:  Intel, arc, (NASDAQ:INTC), arc pro, arc pro a60, acm-g12
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment