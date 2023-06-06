Intel Arc Pro A60 and A60M Powered By New ACM-G12 Chip Arrive Targeting Workstations

Well, that third chip seems to have finally made its debut, but not in a standard Arc gaming GPU. Instead, Intel has just launched the Arc Pro A60 and A60M, and from looking at the specifications it would be easy to assume that these are severely cut-down ACM-G10 parts. In fact, that's what your author assumed at first until he spotted a curious detail: the picture that accompanied this announcement.





The previous Arc chips don't look like that one up top.



What does that mean for the final performance of these parts? Well, probably nothing too shocking, really. As far as we know, ACM-G12 is based on the exact same Arc Alchemist architecture that powers all of the extant Arc GPUs. However, the Arc Pro A60 and A60M are the biggest Arc Pro GPUs to date, and an early Compubench leak placed the A60 at about twice the speed of the A50—exactly what you'd expect considering the specifications.







