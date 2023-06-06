Intel Arc Pro A60 and A60M Powered By New ACM-G12 Chip Arrive Targeting Workstations
the Arc A770 and A750, the ACM-G11 that drives the A380 and lower-end parts, and then a mysterious ACM-G12. This third chip was rumored to be intended for mid-range parts, like the as-yet-unreleased Arc A580.
The Arc Pro A60 is a fairly beefy GPU despite its single-slot blower design, with peak single-precision compute performance of around 10 TFLOPs and 384 GB/sec of memory bandwidth. Intel marks the Arc Pro A60 down for a total board power of 130W, meaning it likely requires a single six-pin power connector. It comes with 12GB of GDDR6 memory, which should make it well-suited to heavyweight pro applications like Autodesk's suite, Dassault's Solidworks, and Siemens NX.
Intel didn't offer pricing on the new GPUs because they won't be available at retail, but instead offered "in the coming weeks" as part of workstation systems from Intel's partners, like HP, Dell, and Lenovo. However, respected fellow Mr. Schilling over at HardwareLuxx seems to have a tip that indicates that the desktop card will be priced at $175. Not bad for a 12GB professional-oriented GPU.
Well, that third chip seems to have finally made its debut, but not in a standard Arc gaming GPU. Instead, Intel has just launched the Arc Pro A60 and A60M, and from looking at the specifications it would be easy to assume that these are severely cut-down ACM-G10 parts. In fact, that's what your author assumed at first until he spotted a curious detail: the picture that accompanied this announcement.
It's that image up at the top of this post, including the single-slot Arc Pro A60 graphics card as well as the Arc Pro A60M GPU. Well, wait a minute—we know what both the ACM-G10 and ACM-G11 chips look like, and they don't look like that. Intel very rarely makes mistakes like this, which means that these two parts are almost certainly based on the ACM-G12 silicon.
What does that mean for the final performance of these parts? Well, probably nothing too shocking, really. As far as we know, ACM-G12 is based on the exact same Arc Alchemist architecture that powers all of the extant Arc GPUs. However, the Arc Pro A60 and A60M are the biggest Arc Pro GPUs to date, and an early Compubench leak placed the A60 at about twice the speed of the A50—exactly what you'd expect considering the specifications.
