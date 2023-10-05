Intel Arc GPU Driver Update Promises Massive FPS Gains In DX11/12 Games Up To 119%





If you own an Intel Arc graphics card , congratulations, you're about to receive a huge performance boost in a whole bunch of games. All you have to do is apply the latest Arc GPU driver, version 31.0.101.4885. According to the release notes, double-digit performance gains are there for the taking, culminating in over a 2X performance jump.





The only real caveat is that the latest driver update has not yet received WHQL certification. A WHQL-certified driver release means it's been thoroughly put through its paces by Intel and has passed Windows Hardware Lab Kit testing on multiple platforms and configurations. Intel's WHQL-certified drivers are also signed by Microsoft as compatible with Windows.





What about non-WHQL drivers?





"Drivers that do not have WHQL certification are also thoroughly tested by Intel, are of the same functional quality as WHQL certified drivers, and are signed by Microsoft. The key difference is that non-WHQL drivers have not completed the full Windows Hardware Lab Kit testing prior to release. This is known as an attest-signed driver," Intel explains.





So technically, it's a beta release but most users shouldn't run into any extra issues that wouldn't be present if it were a WHQL driver.













Assassin's Creed Mirage and Forza Motorsport. That basically means its tuned for optimal performance in those titles, similar to NVIDIA's 'Game Ready' driver releases focus on specific game optimizations. According to Intel, the 31.0.101.4885 driver improves performance in Forza Motorsport (DX12) by up to 19% at 1440p and with High settings. Disclaimer aside, what you're looking at here is a 'Game On' driver release forand Forza Motorsport. That basically means its tuned for optimal performance in those titles, similar to NVIDIA's 'Game Ready' driver releases focus on specific game optimizations. According to Intel, the 31.0.101.4885 driver improves performance inby up to 19% at 1440p and with High settings.





It also purportedly bumps framerates by up to 27% in Resident Evil 4 (DXR) at 1080p with High ray tracing settings, and 12% in The Last of Us Part 1 (DX12) at 1080p with Ultra settings.





The bulk of the performance gains apply to DX11 titles, including up to 119% faster performance in Deus Ex: Human Revolution at 1080p and High settings, up to a 90% uplift in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare at 1080p with Extra settings.





Here are the other titles that receive a performance boost...