Intel Arc Captures Discrete GPU Market Share Amid Panic Buying Spree





It took a minute or three (or four or five) but we can finally call Intel's modern foray into discrete GPUs a comeback! Well, sort of—NVIDIA and AMD (in that order) still dominate the discrete graphics card landscape, but according to the latest audit by Jon Peddie Research, Intel has carved itself out a whopping 1% share of the overall add-in board market. One percent!





That may not sound like much and, well, quite frankly it's not. But it's the first time since Intel's discrete GPU comeback tour began that it registered a blip in JPR's quarterly AIB reports. So yeah, 1% is not much, but it's also not nothing, which is where Intel's discrete GPU market share virtually stood since the Arc A-series lineup launched back in 2022.





An interesting side note is that Intel has historically dominated GPU market share, but it's because of its CPUs with integrated graphics. Even if iGPUs go un-utilized in favore of discrete graphics, they still count. JPR's newest report, however, focuses solely on graphics cards that slot into PCI Express slots.





According to the report, total AIB shipments saw a 2.8% sequential growth rate to 12.02 million units in the third quarter of 2025. The report further notes that shipments were "unusually high" for the second quarter, which JPR attributed to "panic buying" over concerns of pending tariffs.





From 2024 to 2025, JPR anticipates a compound annual growth rate of -0.7% to reach an installed base of 152 million units. It also expects AIB penetration in desktop PCs to hit 120% by the end of the forecast, though it's not a foregone conclusion.





"However, with all Influences in the market, we advise cautious optimism until the trade wars settle down and a quarter or two passes, which will give the market some stabilization,” said Dr. Jon Peddie, president of JPR. “We also have to worry about an inflation-driven recession due to the socioeconomic turmoil created by the Trump administration.”













Outside of Intel carving out a noticeable sliver of the discrete GPU market, the other interesting trend is AMD gaining some ground on NVIDIA, albeit not much. According to the latest GPU shipment report , AMD's discrete GPU share rose to 7%, which is up from 6% in the previous quarter, while NVIDIA's shared settled in at 92%, which is down from 94% in the previous quarter.





That said, NVIDIA's share is actually up from 90% in the same quarter a year ago, while AMD's is down from 10%.