Intel Arc A770 And A750 Break Cover With OpenCL And Vulkan Benchmark Leaks





Intel has finally set the debut date for the top of its Alchemist graphics card line-up. The Arc A770 and A750 will hit store shelves on the 12th of this month, just ten days away. We have cards in hand , and of course, we also have in-depth coverage of them on the way. If you're desperate to know how they perform in compute workloads, though, somebody has run Geekbench 5 on them already.





The A770 card in question was a Limited Edition model with 16GB of memory and the fully-enabled DG2-512 chip onboard, giving it 4096 shaders. Meanwhile, the A750 is pared-down slightly to 448 execution units (3584 shaders) and just 8GB of video memory, although the latter point doesn't matter much in these tests.





Some data sourced from the Geekbench 5 Browser.

Naturally, the A750 is a bit further back in the pack, running mostly closely to the Radeon RX 6650 XT. That card comes in a bit faster, and it's also about the same price—you can find them for $299 right now—but we reckon that not a lot of people are buying graphics cards at this tier to run compute workloads on them.





There's four leaks: two from the Arc A770 and two from the A750, and each card was run in Vulkan mode and OpenCL mode. OpenCL runs quite a bit better on the Arc cards, but that's generally the case with any GPU for whatever reason. The tests were performed on an Intel machine with a Core i9-12900KS CPU, although for GPU compute benchmarks like these, the platform barely matters at all.Comparing the results against the similarly-priced competition, we see the Arc cards comport themselves well enough, especially in OpenCL. The A770 is neck-and-neck with the GeForce RTX 3060, which isn't too bad considering the NVIDIA part generally runs as low as $370 right now (compared to $350 for the A770 LE).Yes indeed, gaming performance is the most important thing with a consumer graphics card at this price point, and these compute benchmarks tell us frightfully little about what that's like, even when using the Vulkan API. For those details, you'll have to wait for our final review, so keep your eyes out for that report coming sometime soon.