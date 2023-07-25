Intel Is Making Big Changes To The x86 ISA With APX And AVX10 Extensions





Regular readers will recall that we wrote about Intel's X64S proposal awhile back . That was merely in the concept stages, but it's an idea to shed a lot of the legacy cruft from x86-compatible processors. It looks like Intel's engineers aren't done fiddling around in the instruction set, though, because the company's just announced two big changes to x86 for future processors: Advanced Performance Extensions (APX) and the unified AVX10.









We'll talk about APX first, because there's less to say about it. APX is what Intel is calling an extension to the x86 ISA that primarily doubles the number of general-purpose registers (GPRs) from 16 to 32. If you're not up to snuff on your hardware lingo, a "register" is a very small space within the CPU that stores the data the processor is actively working on at any given time. In a sense, this is sort of like doubling the RAM on a CPU in that it reduces accesses to slower storage—just that in this case, the "slower storage" is CPU cache.

APX also does a lot of other things that won't mean much to anyone that isn't a developer—and a low-level programmer, at that. The extension adds three-operand instruction formats, meaning that you can store the result of an operation in a third register instead of overwriting a previous value. (Looking kinda RISC-y there , Intel.) Furthermore, there are optimizations to register state save/restore operations that save on die area by re-using the space originally marked out for Intel's MPX extensions that were removed back in 2019.









AVX-512 support was kind of a mess both due to poor versioning for the different variations as well as the requirement of including a massive 512-bit vector unit to support the features. This made it confusing to use for developers, and impractical for Intel to support on its low-power E-core architectures . Now, the company is making sweeping changes going forward that mean future CPUs will support basically all features of AVX-512, even if they are hybrid processors with P-cores and E-cores.









There are three parts to the AVX10 CPUID: one that specifies support, one that lists the AVX10 version number, and then a third that enumerates the maximum vector width that the CPU in question supports. Since the AVX10 version number will be "inclusive and monotonically increasing", you can simply query the version number to know what extensions the CPU you're using supports.







Intel says AVX10 only requires re-compilation to improve performance.

AVX10 also introduces a converged version of AVX-512 with a maximum vector register length of 256 bits. What this means is that future hybrid processors will be able to support most AVX-512 instructions on both P-cores and E-cores, but thanks to the improved enumeration, it will also be possible to make use of 512-bit vectors on P-cores in the same processor. Good news for game emulator developers , at least.







