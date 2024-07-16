Intel Unveils Groundbreaking Apprenticeship Program To Boost US Chip Manufacturing





Three and a half years ago, Intel veteran Pat Gelsinger returned to the Santa Clara chip maker to replace Bob Swan as the company's chief executive officer (CEO). He stated right from the beginning that his main goal was to restore process leadership, and almost immediately put into motion the company's IDM 2.0 strategy to achieve that goal. That's an ongoing process (pardon the pun), and while not a direct pillar of that strategy, Intel is launching its first US registered apprenticeship program to groom future generations of manufacturing facility technicians in Arizona.





It's a five-year pilot program launched in collaboration with the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA), the Phoenix Business and Workforce Development Board, the SEMI Foundation, Maricopa Community Colleges District (MCCD), and Fresh Start Women's Foundation. The goal is to train technicians, who upon completion of a yearlong program will immediately become full-time Intel employees at its Arizona site . Apprentices will also earn a certificate and college credit.





"Facility technicians are responsible for the setup, maintenance, and performance of the complex machinery used to build semiconductors. There is a very small pool of trained applicants with this specific skill set. Intel’s new apprenticeship program addresses this challenge by providing hands-on training in our fabs, expanding the semiconductor talent pipeline to help meet the workforce demand of the future," said Christy Pambianchi, Intel chief people officer.













Viewed from another lens, Intel is addressing a talent gap in domestic semiconductor manufacturing. In addition, Intel sees this as a way to attract a more diverse workforce and boost retention rates, with Intel expecting 90% of apprentices staying with the company after completing the program.





Classroom instruction will be part of the program, as will actual job site training. Intel says apprentices will learn core competencies related to technician roles, such as the basics of using hand tools with mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, and vacuum systems.





Apprentices will also learn the basics of electronics, how to handle chemicals and gases, communication skills, problem solving, and critical thinking. As a whole, Intel says its program "provides more technical skills than other opportunities within the industry, focusing on hands-on skills in gas and chemical facility training."





"Since 1979, Intel has been a true partner in growing together, and making our state the thriving and prosperous place it is today," said Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs. "That partnership continues as Intel launches its first ever US registered apprenticeship program for manufacturing facility technicians. This apprenticeship represents much more than just another program, it’s a bridge for middle-class Arizonans to enter our state’s fast-growing semiconductor industry and launch a career with limitless potential."





Intel is one of the biggest chip manufacturers in the world. That said, it lost some footing to AMD with the introduction of the rival company's Zen architecture, which has evolved over several generations ( hello, Zen 5 ). This prompted Intel to put into action an aggressive roadmap to release five nodes in four years as it enters the angstrom era.





The other important aspect is that the industry as a whole is getting a boost from demand for artificial intelligence (AI) hardware and software solutions. Intel's not only competing with AMD in the x86 space, but Apple, Qualcomm, and other players that are pushing Arm-based solutions into the marketplace.



