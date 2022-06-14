CATEGORIES
home News

Intel 4 Node Will Double Density And Boost Clocks 20% Just In Time For Meteor Lake

by Zak KillianTuesday, June 14, 2022, 04:07 PM EDT
Wafer
There are two parts to making a microprocessor. That's obviously an oversimplification, because there are actually a multitude of parts, but the two highest-level are design and fabrication. It's all well and good to design a ludicrously-fast, bleeding-edge processor, but it makes little difference if the fabrication process used to build it goes poorly and you end up with a chip that clocks half as high as you planned, or even worse, has terrible yields (meaning that most of the chips don't work).

Intel's CPUs in the last decade or so have knocked it out of the park on the design side of things, but the fabrication side faced serious struggles when trying to move from the older 14nm process—used for everything from 5th-gen Broadwell up to 11th-gen Rocket Lake—to the newer 10nm process that is now known as "Intel 7." The problems slowed Intel's progress in the performance arena to a crawl, and allowed competitor AMD to catch up from a serious disadvantage.

intel 4 summary

Well, at the Very Large-Scale Integration (VLSI) Technology Symposium, which has been held since 1981, Intel's presenting 13 different papers, most of which are intended to quell anxiety over the company's next-gen fabrication process. As a summary, the company claims its "Intel 4" process will offer a 20% clock rate boost over Intel 7 at the same power, while achieving double the transistor density for logic, although SRAM density only increases by 23%.

Intel accomplishes these achievements by making extensive use of Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography—the first Intel process to do so. That makes them a bit late to the game, as TSMC and Samsung have both been using EUV for a couple of years now, although you could argue that Intel's continued competitiveness on its Intel 7 process ultimately bodes well for its future efforts.

intel 4 voltage scaling chart

In terms of power consumed (and thus heat generated), Intel says that its Intel 4 process offers about a 40% improvement at the same clock rate versus Intel 7. With that in mind, it looks like Intel 4 will be a particular boon for low-power and laptop chips, but if we look at the graph, it also looks like Intel 4 could offer much higher frequency scaling for high-powered desktop parts.

meteor lake lead product intel 4

As we already knew, the first products to be produced using Intel 4 will be the company's forthcoming 14th-gen Meteor Lake CPUs. Based on what the company has shown, we're expecting to see those chips crop up in laptops before they appear on the desktop. We've already seen Meteor Lake in its disaggregated silicon glory, and the company says it has samples up and booting Windows already, so they may come shortly after Raptor Lake, early next year.
Tags:  Intel, (NASDAQ:INTC), intel 4, intel 7, fabrication
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment