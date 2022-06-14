Intel 4 Node Will Double Density And Boost Clocks 20% Just In Time For Meteor Lake













Well, at the Very Large-Scale Integration (VLSI) Technology Symposium, which has been held since 1981, Intel's presenting 13 different papers , most of which are intended to quell anxiety over the company's next-gen fabrication process. As a summary, the company claims its "Intel 4" process will offer a 20% clock rate boost over Intel 7 at the same power, while achieving double the transistor density for logic, although SRAM density only increases by 23%.

Intel accomplishes these achievements by making extensive use of Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography—the first Intel process to do so. That makes them a bit late to the game, as TSMC and Samsung have both been using EUV for a couple of years now, although you could argue that Intel's continued competitiveness on its Intel 7 process ultimately bodes well for its future efforts.









In terms of power consumed (and thus heat generated), Intel says that its Intel 4 process offers about a 40% improvement at the same clock rate versus Intel 7. With that in mind, it looks like Intel 4 will be a particular boon for low-power and laptop chips, but if we look at the graph, it also looks like Intel 4 could offer much higher frequency scaling for high-powered desktop parts.



