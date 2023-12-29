Intel 14th Gen Core Non-K Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs Break Cover At Retail

Non-K CPUs are perfect for small form factor PCs







CPUs such as the Core i9-14900K are known to operate at much higher temperatures, due in part to its tremendous multi-core performance. With games focusing more on single-core speeds and higher clocks, this is not as much of an issue. With the rise in popularity of mini-ITX PC builds, a use case can certainly be made to use these well-behaved CPUs.



These products may launch as soon as January 2024, and with a Why would a consumer choose a lower spec CPU to save a few bucks? One of the biggest reasons will be to comfortably use in small form factor PC builds, where thermals can be an issue. With gaming-centric performance there are often very minor drawbacks to limiting the power in this manner, with a significant drop in heat output as a bonus.CPUs such as the Core i9-14900K are known to operate at much higher temperatures, due in part to its tremendous multi-core performance. With games focusing more on single-core speeds and higher clocks, this is not as much of an issue. With the rise in popularity of mini-ITX PC builds, a use case can certainly be made to use these well-behaved CPUs.These products may launch as soon as January 2024, and with a busy CES 2024 , it is shaping up to be a very exciting beginning to the new year for tech.

To reflect on some of its inherent differences, the non-K SKUs typically will be priced lower than the comparable "K" SKU. In the past, Intel has also included an air cooler for its non-K CPUs, but it is yet unclear if the same will hold true for these 14th generation products. The CPUs such as the Core i9-14900K do not include air coolers, since they require more advanced cooling methods to keep under control.Ranging from 10-core to 24-core CPUs, these bank heavily on power limits to keep them efficient. The Core i9-14900K can easily hit 253W when unleashed, compared to the more well-manned 65W of the typical non-K CPUs. Keep in mind that varying motherboards can still have some control over the final power draw with their own tweaks in the BIOS.