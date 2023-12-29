Intel 14th Gen Core Non-K Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs Break Cover At Retail
As is with tradition with Intel CPUs, a varied and well-balanced lineup is afforded every new generation of products. Covering the gamut from casual users to enthusiast gamers, it is quite a number of use cases to satisfy. That's to say, more Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs are coming. To that end, a retail leak has unveiled the upcoming non-K SKUs of Intel's 14th generation products ahead of their announcement from Spanish retailer Coolmod.
These CPUs, such as the Intel Core-i9 14900, cater to a slightly different crowd than the unlocked CPUs. There are a myriad of advantages to these, including lower TDP power draw for smaller PC builds that aren't overclocking-focused. With a variety of CPUs such as the Core i3-14100, to the top-spec Core i9-14900, there is a healthy price to performance spectrum available.
