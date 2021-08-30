ASRock Z690, H670 And Other 600-Series Alder Lake Motherboards Listed

The B660 lineup falls just one short of a dozen models. And once again, ASRock is planning to offer smaller options, including a mini-ITX model for those who want to built a really compact PC around an Alder Lake processor.

Finally, here's a look at the H610 lineup...

B660 Pro4

H601M-HDV/M.2

H610M-HDV

H610M-HVS

H610M-ITX/ac

There's that mini-ITX form factor again (H610M-ITX/ac) with onboard Wi-Fi support, albeit Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) instead of Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) . Builders looking to save space will have plenty of options, with both micro-ATX and mini-ITX models being offered across the board.





We anticipate this being just a partial list, too. Noticeably absent from this lineup are any models that fall into the Aqua, Taichi, and OC Formula families. ASRock is unlikely to neglect those sub-brands for Alder Lake, but we'll have to wait a little bit longer to see exactly what it has on tap.













All of these motherboards will feature Intel's new LGA-1700 socket. We also know that Alder Lake supports both DDR5 and DDR4 memory, and it is not clear from this list which specific models will feature one or the other (none of the boards are likely to have both DDR4 and DDR5 memory slots).





When Alder Lake arrives, it will bring with it a hybrid design comprised of high performance Golden Cove cores mingling with power efficient Gracemont cores in the same package. Some leaks and rumors have suggested that at least some SKUs will be entirely comprised of Golden Cove cores, but we'll have to wait for Intel's launch to know for sure.





Speaking of which, Alder Lake will be out before the end of the year, most likely in late October or sometime in November.

