Instagram Denies Breach After 17 Million Account Leak Sparks Panic





A massive database purportedly containing the personal information of over 17 million Instagram users has surfaced on a popular hacking forum, sparking widespread concern over the security of the social media giant’s infrastructure. Meta denies this "leak" is anything to be concerned about and says it's merely from a compilation of older data.





Forum posting of supposedly stolen Instagram account data



The controversy began when a threat actor claimed to have exfiltrated a massive cache of personal data from 17.5 million Instagram accounts and then offered it on several hacking forums for free . The leaked dataset allegedly includes details such as account usernames, full names, email addresses, phone numbers, and profile descriptions. In some instances, the data appears to include location information and specific account IDs.





Cybercriminals stole the sensitive information of 17.5 million Instagram accounts, including usernames, physical addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and more. pic.twitter.com/LXvjjQ5VXL — Malwarebytes (@Malwarebytes) January 9, 2026 Of course, this raised alarms, as the nature and sheer number represents one of the most significant potential exposures for the platform since 2019, where a breach involved 49 million users. It also got the attention of security firm Malwarebytes.



We fixed an issue that let an external party request password reset emails for some people. There was no breach of our systems and your Instagram accounts are secure.



You can ignore those emails — sorry for any confusion. — Instagram (@instagram) January 11, 2026 Now, even if the data was scraped rather than stolen, the danger to users is real. When phone numbers and email addresses, for example, are paired with real names, malicious actors can still conduct targeted phishing attacks, SIM swapping, or credential stuffing. Since many people reuse passwords across multiple sites, any leak can be in favor of the hackers. This may also tie-in with Instagram password reset requests that some users have reported receiving in the past few days (which, again, Instagram says don't worry).