Instagram Adds A Video Editing App And More Tricks Borrowed From TikTok
Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, made these announcements in a series of posts on Threads. While 90-second short-form videos have always been the standard on Instagram Reels, feedback from creators prompted the introduction of the 3-minute long-form video, which is aimed at helping creators tell more in-depth stories.
Furthermore, Mosseri announced the development of a new app called "Edits" that will assist creators in making videos on their phones. Instagram described the "Edits" app as featuring “powerful editing capabilities, creative tools, and actionable insights.” Mosseri highlighted that the app will be a “full suite of creative tools," providing creators with everything they need to craft and share stunning videos on Instagram and other platforms. The upcoming app is now available for pre-order in the US App Store and is scheduled for launch next month. It offers several exciting features. These include a dedicated tab for inspiration, another for tracking ideas, and a significantly upgraded camera. It will integrate all editing tools, including green screen effects, video overlays, caption generation, and voiceovers. Users can also share drafts with friends and other creators and get “powerful insights" to track the performance of videos in cases where they decide to share the videos on Instagram.
While some of these features are not unique, mirroring those already offered by CapCut, they are more extensive and offer a variety of creative tools to users for Instagram Reels and clips. The app also comes with an improved AI capability that allows users to "animate still images and insert custom visual effects."
While Instagram's efforts target attracting users to its platform, it could fail to meet its desired result. The future of TikTok and CapCut remains undecided and could go either way. Regardless of what unfolds, Instagram has indeed made a bold move by developing a platform that could serve as an alternative to TikTok and CapCut.