OBS Studio 27.1.1 Released With Better YouTube Integration, Fixes For Windows 11 And Linux





If you've ever done any livestreaming on Twitch YouTube , or similar services, you're probably already familiar with Open Broadcaster Software (better known as "OBS"). The application has more-or-less conquered the streaming software space, likely in large part because it is both free and open-source. The facts that it's easy to set up and it works like a charm don't hurt, either.

The addition of these services to OBS means that you don't have to fumble with clunky stream keys anymore. Just like with Twitch, you can now login to your YouTube account through OBS, and manage features like your stream title, description, and privacy settings right in the OBS client. You can also use YouTube's services to perform bandwidth testing to find the optimal settings and server for sharing your stream. There's even a chat dock so you can view your stream's live chat, although it's currently read-only.











