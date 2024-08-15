Is Xbox Bringing A Big Game To PS5? Gamescom Announcement Expected

Gamescom is only days away and the rumor mill is in full swing, with another Xbox title seemingly on the way to PlayStation 5
. It would be part of Xbox’s effort to try and find new audiences for games it thinks will do well on Sony’s platform. This strategy is the result of the company looking to recoup some of the billions of dollars it recently spent on acquisitions such as Activision-Blizzard.
Well known leaker shinobi602, hinted at this possibility on the ResetEra
gaming forums in the Xbox gaming discussion thread. When another user wondered when Xbox would be porting more games to the PlayStation 5, shinobi602 responded with “What are you doing next week?” Shinobi602 followed that up by stating that they were unsure if it would be more than one, but “a big one at least.”
Unfortunately, there’s no information about which game is making the move, although a good bet for the move is Starfield, which originally started life as a multi-platform title before Xbox acquired Bethesda. The game certainly didn’t set the world on fire in the way Xbox was hoping it would, so bringing it over to PlayStation 5 could give it a much-needed boost. It would bring Bethesda closer to its goal of Starfield having a long life.
There's also been chatter of Forza Horizon 5
racing to the PS5 platform, though citing a "friend of the site,"
Xboxera has poured cold water on the rumor.
The most likely scenario is that this game announcement comes during Gamescom’s Opening Live Night event hosted by Geoff Keighly. It’s one of the bigger gaming events available to game publishers alongside Summer Game Fest and the Video Game Awards. An announcement of this kind would fit perfectly here.
Gamescom kicks off with Opening Night Live on August 20, where we’ll hopefully get all the details about this mystery Xbox game
.