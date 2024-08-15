CATEGORIES
home News

Is Xbox Bringing A Big Game To PS5? Gamescom Announcement Expected

by Alan VelascoThursday, August 15, 2024, 10:12 AM EDT
xbox game port ps5 gamescom hero
Gamescom is only days away and the rumor mill is in full swing, with another Xbox title seemingly on the way to PlayStation 5. It would be part of Xbox’s effort to try and find new audiences for games it thinks will do well on Sony’s platform. This strategy is the result of the company looking to recoup some of the billions of dollars it recently spent on acquisitions such as Activision-Blizzard.

Well known leaker shinobi602, hinted at this possibility on the ResetEra gaming forums in the Xbox gaming discussion thread. When another user wondered when Xbox would be porting more games to the PlayStation 5, shinobi602 responded with “What are you doing next week?” Shinobi602 followed that up by stating that they were unsure if it would be more than one, but “a big one at least.”

xbox game port ps5 gamescom body

Unfortunately, there’s no information about which game is making the move, although a good bet for the move is Starfield, which originally started life as a multi-platform title before Xbox acquired Bethesda. The game certainly didn’t set the world on fire in the way Xbox was hoping it would, so bringing it over to PlayStation 5 could give it a much-needed boost. It would bring Bethesda closer to its goal of Starfield having a long life.

There's also been chatter of Forza Horizon 5 racing to the PS5 platform, though citing a "friend of the site," Xboxera has poured cold water on the rumor.

The most likely scenario is that this game announcement comes during Gamescom’s Opening Live Night event hosted by Geoff Keighly. It’s one of the bigger gaming events available to game publishers alongside Summer Game Fest and the Video Game Awards. An announcement of this kind would fit perfectly here.

Gamescom kicks off with Opening Night Live on August 20, where we’ll hopefully get all the details about this mystery Xbox game.
Tags:  Sony, Microsoft, Xbox, gamescom, (nasdaq:msft), playstation-5, (nyse:sony)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment