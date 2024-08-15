Is Xbox Bringing A Big Game To PS5? Gamescom Announcement Expected









Unfortunately, there’s no information about which game is making the move, although a good bet for the move is Starfield, which originally started life as a multi-platform title before Xbox acquired Bethesda. The game certainly didn’t set the world on fire in the way Xbox was hoping it would, so bringing it over to PlayStation 5 could give it a much-needed boost. It would bring Bethesda closer to its goal of Starfield having a long life.







There's also been chatter of Forza Horizon 5 racing to the PS5 platform, though citing a "friend of the site," Xboxera has poured cold water on the rumor.