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iBuyPower Gaming PC With Ryzen 9 And RX 9070 XT Drops To $1,799

by Paul LillyThursday, July 30, 2026, 06:45 AM EDT
Side render of an iBuyPower Y40 gaming PC.
Can you imagine buying a potent gaming PC at a fair price in this economy? Surprising as it may be, there are actually desktop deals to be had, and not just on systems with previous-generation hardware, either. Over at Walmart, you can choose between a couple of iBuyPower setups that pair AMD's Ryzen 9000 series processors based on Zen 5 with the Radeon RX 9070 XT for up to $700 off.

Save Up To $700 On iBuyPower's Y40 Gaming PC With Radeon RX 9070 Firepower

The cheaper configuration of the two iBuyPower Y40 gaming PC models that are on sale is listed for $1,799 at Walmart (save $700). That's also the one with the larger discount.

As configured, this discounted Y40 desktop pairs an AMD Ryzen 9 9900X processor (12C/24T, 4.4GHz to 5.6GHz, 12MB L2 + 64MB L3 cache for 76MB of total cache) with a Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card.

Technically, the Radeon RX 9070 XT carries a $599 MSRP, though street pricing has typically been higher. You're generally looking at around $690 and up on Amazon, while models at Best Buy currently start at $720 and go up from there.

The rest of the setup is decent, too. Memory crunch be damned, the Y40 as configured comes with 32GB of DDR5-5200 memory, along with a 1TB NVMe solid state drive (SSD).

Other features include a 360mm all-in-one liquid cooler, onboard Wi-Fi connectivity, and included mouse and keyboard peripherals. Not a bad haul for the money.

Walmart is also offering an iBuyPower Y40 setup with same graphics card, RAM, storage, and features, but with a Ryzen 7 9800X3D instead of a Ryzen 9 9900X for $2,099 (save $400.99).

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is an 8-core/16-thread processor based on Zen 5, with a 4.7GHz base clock, up to a 5.2GHz boost clock, 8MB of L2 cache, and 96MB of L3 cache for 104MB of total cache.

Acer Swift Go 16 AI OLED Panther Lake Laptop Is Only $699

Render of an Acer Swift Go 16 AI laptop.
Outside of the realm of gaming desktops, we also found a solid deal on the Acer Swift Go 16 AI laptop with OLED display—it's discounted to a low $699.99 at Best Buy (save $300).

This one is not built for gaming, but the appeal here is getting a premium OLED model at a mid-range price. In this case, it's a 16-inch OLED panel with a 1920x1200 resolution (16:10 aspect ratio).

The other appeal is Panther Lake. This system is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 5 322 processor with two performance cores clocked at 2.5GHz to 4.4GHz and four low-power efficient cores clocked at 1.9GHz to 3.3GHz. It also wields 12MB of L3 cache, onboard Intel graphics (two Xe cores clocked at up to 2.3GHz), and an onboard NPU capable of up to 46 TOPS of AI performance.

Other key specs include 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD.
Tags:  deals, Gaming, PC, IBuyPower, y40
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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