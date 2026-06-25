CATEGORIES
home News

IBM Just Shattered Moore's Law With Sub-1 Nanometer Chips

by Zak KillianThursday, June 25, 2026, 01:55 PM EDT
IBM today announced what it calls the world's first sub-1 nanometer chip technology, unveiling a new 0.7nm (7 angstrom) semiconductor process built around an entirely new transistor architecture dubbed "nanostack." The announcement is significant not only because it pushes semiconductor technology below the 1-nm threshold, but also because it demonstrates a potential path forward for chip scaling as traditional transistor miniaturization approaches its physical limits.

According to IBM, the new technology can pack nearly 100 billion transistors onto a chip roughly the size of a fingernail. It's nearly double the density of the company's prior 2nm research chip announced in 2021 and currently being commercialized by Rapidus in Japan. IBM projects the design could deliver up to 50% higher performance or 70% greater energy efficiency compared to its earlier 2nm technology.

Now, before anyone imagines transistors literally measuring less than a nanometer across, it's worth noting that modern process node names no longer correspond directly to a specific physical dimension. Today's "2nm," "3nm," and "5nm" technologies are better understood as generations or "classes" of manufacturing technology than exact measurements.

ibm 7a breakthrough 2photos
Images in this post: IBM

Still, IBM's work appears to represent a genuine advance. The company's new Nanostack architecture builds on today's leading-edge gate-all-around (GAA) nanosheet transistors, such as Intel's RibbonFET technology used in its 18A process. Rather than relying solely on shrinking features in two dimensions, IBM says Nanostack vertically stacks and staggers transistor structures using a three-dimensional integration technique, potentially allowing engineers to continue increasing transistor density by building upward.

The concept bears some resemblance to Complementary FET (CFET) designs that have been proposed across the semiconductor industry as a successor to today's nanosheet transistors. CFET architectures stack NMOS and PMOS transistors vertically to reduce footprint and improve density. Based on IBM's description, Nanostack may represent an evolution of those ideas, although the company hasn't yet publicly disclosed enough technical detail to fully compare its approach against existing CFET research.

That approach may become increasingly important as semiconductor manufacturers run into the realities of atomic-scale engineering. IBM notes that certain critical dimensions are now approaching the scale of individual atoms, making further conventional scaling increasingly difficult. The company also claims Nanostack enables different material combinations within stacked transistor layers, potentially allowing engineers to optimize individual layers for performance, power efficiency, or other characteristics independently. If those capabilities prove practical in manufacturing, such flexibility could be valuable for a vendor trying to fabricate chips for diverse design targets on the same process.

ibm research nanostack electron microscope photos
(click to enlarge)

Perhaps most importantly, IBM says the technology has moved beyond theoretical modeling. Researchers demonstrated functional CMOS inverter operation, indicating that the architecture can perform real computation rather than existing solely as a laboratory concept. IBM also reported SRAM scaling improvements of roughly 40%, a noteworthy development given the growing importance of memory density and bandwidth in modern AI workloads. SRAM is used for processor cache, and IBM says the result represents the largest SRAM scaling improvement seen in roughly a decade.

As with many semiconductor research breakthroughs, commercialization remains the biggest question. The industry, and in particular IBM, has a long history of promising technologies that proved difficult or uneconomical to manufacture at scale. However, IBM believes nanostack technology could enter production within the next five years. If IBM's manufacturing projections prove accurate, the breakthrough may ultimately be remembered less for introducing a "0.7nm" node and more for accelerating the semiconductor industry's transition toward increasingly three-dimensional transistor designs. Rather than endlessly shrinking transistors, the future of chip development may depend on stacking them.
Tags:  IBM, semiconductors, (NYSE:IBM), ibm research
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use