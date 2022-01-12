UltraRAM Breakthrough Could Replace Your PC's RAM And Storage In One Subsystem





Modern computers have so many layers of storage. You have the registers where the processor stores its work, then a few levels of progressively slower and larger caches, your main system memory, and finally the ponderous primary storage of the system. All of this exists because primary storage is so slow that, without this hierarchy of RAM, the CPU would spend practically all of its time idle, simply waiting on data.

The fantasy scenario is a computer with primary storage so fast that there's no need for separate RAM and fixed storage. You can already do something like this by booting from removable storage, but the problem is that anything you don't save to the removable storage device is gone when you shut the machine down and it loses the contents of RAM. That's because the medium that we use for RAM, known as DRAM, is very fast, but also volatile. When it loses power, it loses data almost immediately.









Created by engineers at Lancaster University in the UK, UltraRAM is a new storage medium that makes use of quantum tunneling effects. If you want the gritty details on the technology, you can read the research paper for yourself, but the layman's version is that it's a new type of storage that is fundamentally dissimilar from DRAM or flash memory. It's not an evolution of existing tech, but a whole new idea.





When originally conceived, it was described as a new storage medium for Internet of Things devices, and the primary design goal was to create non-volatile memory with extremely low energy requirements. That's because some kinds of IoT devices may not have ready access to plentiful power. It's possible to work around this while using traditional DRAM and flash memory, but it requires complicated circuits and expensive components like supercapacitors.





To be clear, that remains to be confirmed. Extant UltraRAM prototypes are fabricated on a very large 20-micron feature size, and as a result the operating speed is pretty slow comparatively. That "faster than DRAM" expectations (as well as all of the other remarks on UltraRAM's capabilities) is based on extrapolation from observed values at that feature size, and assumes "ideal capacitive scaling." As we all know, the real world is rarely ideal.



