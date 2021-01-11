HyperX Unveils $100 Compact Mechanical Gaming Keyboard And More For CES 2021





HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company and has been creating concrete gaming accessories and peripherals since 2002. This year at CES2021 , HyperX is back with new PC and console gaming gear for the masses.

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard









Perhaps you are working on a small desk or need a keyboard for on the go. A full-size keyboard, while nice, will not exactly suit your needs, so something smaller is necessary. HyperX has created the Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which is an “ultra-compact” 60% form factor keyboard. It features HyperX red mechanical switches and has RGB LEDs to make your typing faster. If you require a smaller keyboard, you can grab this in February for $99.99

HyperX ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox





When playing Xbox , the most annoying thing to happen is that the controller dies in the middle of a game, and you are left scrambling for batteries. You could use rechargeable batteries in theory, but you still have to take out the old ones and put in new ones. HyperX is looking to stop the battery scramble with their HyperX ChargePlay Duo controller charging station for Xbox. This is an official Xbox licensed product from HyperX designed for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One controllers. It features two 1400mAH rechargeable battery packs and two battery doors for the controllers. The controllers will sit on a stand with a quick docking design so you can switch out your controller in a hurry. If you want to pick up the ChargePlay Duo, it will become available in February for just $39.99.

Expanded Product Availability









Alongside new products, HyperX is also announcing increased product availability. The HyperX Pulsefire Haste is an ultra-light gaming mouse with a slick honeycomb design for “quicker movements and increased ventilation.” It will be available globally for $49.99. The HyperX Cloud II Wireless is likely HyperX’s most popular headset, and it builds off of the original HyperX Cloud II headset. It is now going global for just $149.99. Finally, the Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset + 7.1 will also go global with a price tag of $149.99.