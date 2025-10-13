Humbird 3 Thunderbolt 5 eGPU Dock With Wireless Charging & Built-In Display Crushes Crowdfunding Goal
The Humbird 3 is a Thunderbolt 5-powered docking station with support for up to 500W GPUs, including the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 and AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT. The device supports wireless charging when a GPU isn't attached, and features a 1-inch mini LCD status screen, 100W Power Delivery, 5 Gigabit Ethernet, dual USB-A 10 Gbps ports, a full-speed NVMe Gen 4 x4 slot, and even an SD card reader offering up to 312 MB/s of throughput.
There is one Thunderbolt 5 port for your main DisplayPort output and power delivery, as well as two additional Thunderbolt 3 ports for use with daisy-chaining to additional monitors. The whole package starts at $309 via the early bird sale on Kickstarter, and remains at $319 for additional backers once that sale is over. Add-on power adapters range from the included 180W adapter, a 300W adapter for eGPUs up to 160W for $39, and finally a 500W adapter for eGPUs up to 300W for $129. Compared to Thunderbolt 5 adapters like Razer Core X V2, which costs $349.99 and is limited to 140W power delivery, this pricing is surprisingly competitive.
As with any crowdfunding-related story, it is important for us to clarify that when you choose to support a project like this, you are still ultimately playing the role of an investor and not guaranteeing that a product will be shipped to you. Thankfully, Kickstarter reimburse you in these scenarios, but if you want an Thunderbolt 5 eGPU dock as quickly as possible, you may need to settle for a clunkier or more expensive model than this one. If you're willing to wait and you like the form factor and features on offer here, though, that waiting time might just be worth it.
Image Credit: Humbird Team