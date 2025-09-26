Humain's Laptop Powered By Snapdragon X2 Elite Flexes AI 100x Faster Than Human Thought
Central to Humain's vision for the new laptop lies with the Humain One OS. Unlike traditional operating systems that rely on a window-based, application-centric approach to interact with AI, Humain One is an adaptive interface built on top of Windows on Arm that operates via a task-based model. The agentic AI can understand multi-step commands and execute complex workflows autonomously, thereby anticipating user needs and accelerating decision-making. In other words, Humain's goal is to move beyond mere generative AI to an AI that takes independent action to achieve a user's goal.
When it goes on sale, likely the biggest seller will be the Horizon Pro model. It's powered by the Snapdragon X Elite processor, even if somewhat ironically it was introduced at the same event where Qualcomm revealed the next-generation Snapdragon X2 Elite. Nonetheless, it goes to show the robustness and power the X Elite's NPU with Humain claiming that the device can operate beyond "100 times faster than human thought." For those needing some X2 Elite in their life, Humain offers the Horizon Ultra.
Elsewhere, the Horizon Pro sports a 14-inch 2.8K OLED Samsung display with 16:10 aspect ratio. The processor can be paired with up to 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, and promises zero latency wake-time plus a very strong 18-hour battery life. Speaking to the latter, Humain states that the laptop has a 40% reduction in power consumption compared to competing systems.
Another feature of the Humain One OS is the integration of an Arabic-first large language model (LLM) called ALLAM, although the word is that users can utilize other AI models when needed.
Pricing and availability haven't been disclosed yet, but all models will likely be sold along with a subscription model. Humain plans to sell three iterations: the Horizon S for students and scholars, the Horizon Pro, and the Horizon Ultra.