Huge Star Wars Outlaws Patch Brings Key Tweaks To AI, Combat, Stealth More
One of the biggest complaints from players were the stealth based portions of the game, which players felt weren’t a fun part of the experience and were unable to skip past them. With this patch, just about every stealth segment can be brute forced if a player doesn’t want to deal with it. This should lead to a more flexible experience that doesn’t put players in a cycle of having to restart from a checkpoint every single time they’re spotted by enemies.
On the technical side of things, Ubisoft addressed a laundry list of other issues. These include the UI and HUD receiving improved visibility settings for icons and NPC information; cinematics received improved animations and dialogue scenes; tweaks to enemy AI; and fixes alongside additions for several of the accessibility options.
Unfortunately, Ubisoft wasn’t able to address everything with this update. The company says that the issues faced by users running Windows 11 24H2 are still present, although promised that it’s “working hard to deploy a permanent fix as soon as we possibly can.” The fact that this big of an update is now available should put PC players at ease knowing they’ll get a fix sooner rather than later.
When Gerighty made the vow to improve the game over the time, there was no guarantee that it would actually happen. So it’s great to see his team is getting the chance to get the game in a better state for fans to enjoy.