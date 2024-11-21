CATEGORIES
home News

Huge Star Wars Outlaws Patch Brings Key Tweaks To AI, Combat, Stealth More

by Alan VelascoThursday, November 21, 2024, 03:18 PM EDT
star wars outlaws update hero
Star Wars Outlaws struggled right out of the gate with technical issues, and as a result, got a lukewarm reception from critics and players alike. This led to the game’s director, Julian Gerighty, to vow that the development team would continue to improve the game with future updates. Well, it seems as if Ubisoft has allowed the studio to put in the work, releasing a massive update that will fix several issues.

One of the biggest complaints from players were the stealth based portions of the game, which players felt weren’t a fun part of the experience and were unable to skip past them. With this patch, just about every stealth segment can be brute forced if a player doesn’t want to deal with it. This should lead to a more flexible experience that doesn’t put players in a cycle of having to restart from a checkpoint every single time they’re spotted by enemies.

star wars outlaws update body

On the technical side of things, Ubisoft addressed a laundry list of other issues. These include the UI and HUD receiving improved visibility settings for icons and NPC information; cinematics received improved animations and dialogue scenes; tweaks to enemy AI; and fixes alongside additions for several of the accessibility options.

Unfortunately, Ubisoft wasn’t able to address everything with this update. The company says that the issues faced by users running Windows 11 24H2 are still present, although promised that it’s “working hard to deploy a permanent fix as soon as we possibly can.” The fact that this big of an update is now available should put PC players at ease knowing they’ll get a fix sooner rather than later.

When Gerighty made the vow to improve the game over the time, there was no guarantee that it would actually happen. So it’s great to see his team is getting the chance to get the game in a better state for fans to enjoy.
Tags:  Ubisoft, Star-Wars, star-wars-outlaws
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment