Hubble Proves Milky Way Devoured A Massive Galaxy Billions Of Years Ago
Astronomers have uncovered concrete evidence of the earliest known galactic merger in the Milky Way's history, whereby our home galaxy devoured a dwarf galaxy nearly 12 billion years ago to fuel its initial growth spurts.
Detailed in a study led by astronomer Davide Massari, the discovery pushes back the known timeline of our galaxy’s major construction events by 1.8 billion years. By analyzing the orbits, ages, and chemical compositions of stellar clusters to reconstruct the primal catastrophe, Massari and his team concluded that this event occurred around 11.8 billion years ago, just two billion years after the Big Bang. The consumed entity, an ancient dwarf galaxy known to astronomers as Kraken (or Low-energy Kraken/Heracles), is likely one of the most substantial and influential mergers in Milky Way history.
The study also notes that while the stars themselves drifted peacefully into the Milky Way's growing stellar halo without individual collisions, the gas clouds collided with explosive intensity. The shockwaves triggered widespread, rapid bursts of new star formation across the expanding galaxy.
However, the Milky Way v LKH battle isn't the only time our galaxy cannibalized another cosmic object. Between 8 to 11 billion years ago, the Milky Way absorbed another major dwarf galaxy, Gaia-Sausage-Enceladus (GSE), and actually continues to devour the smaller Sagittarius dwarf galaxy today. Another future merger is in the cards, including a predicted meeting with our neighboring Andromeda galaxy roughly 4.5 billion years from now.