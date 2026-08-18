Hubble Proves Milky Way Devoured A Massive Galaxy Billions Of Years Ago

Artist concept of LKH (left) colliding with a young Milky Way (right) - Image: NASA, ESA, Joseph Olmsted (STScI)

The scientists estimate that at the time of the cataclysmic merger, LKH contained a stellar mass equivalent to roughly 500 million Suns, or about a quarter of the size of the infantile Milky Way. Rather than destroying the nascent Milky Way, the cosmic impact supplied a massive influx of stars, dark matter, and volatile interstellar gas.





The Milky Way - Image: Dris Dgn via Unsplash

