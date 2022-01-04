HP's Upgraded EliteBook Laptops Mean Business With AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 CPUs





Despite CES being a consumer-oriented show—it's right in the name, after all—HP's taking the chance to announce that its "Elite" lineup of business laptops is getting an AMD-powered adjunct. Its extant EliteBook 8xx series and ProBook 4xx series laptops will be refreshed with the latest Ryzen hardware, while the company is introducing an EliteBook 605 series to slot in between the higher-end and entry-level machines.





HP EliteBook 865. (click to enlarge)



As usual, we'll start right from the top. The EliteBook 805 Series comprises three individual laptop models: the 835, 845, and 865. The primary difference in the three is the screen size: the 865 has a 16" screen, the 845 has a 14" screen, and the 835 uses a 13.3" screen. Despite the different dimensions, all three screens are IPS displays in 1920x1200 resolution, which is sure to please the folks who love the 8:5 aspect ratio.

HP EliteBook 655. (click to enlarge)



The EliteBook 605 series gives up some performance in exchange for a bit of versatility. Rather than the brand-new Ryzen 6000 series, the 605s comes with Ryzen Pro 5000 chips, and as a result they use DDR4 memory instead of DDR5. Both the 645 and 655 are user-upgradeable to 64GB of RAM, and you get a pair of M.2 slots for NVMe SSDs, though one is only 30mm long.

HP ProBook 455. (click to enlarge)



Thirdly, there's the ProBook 405 series, which actually encompasses the ProBook 445 and 455 models as well as the Pro x360 435. We'll take a gander at the Pro x360 in a bit; first, let's check out the ProBooks. As with the 605 series, the 455 model sports a 15.6" display, while the 445 comes with a 14" display. The display options are the same, too, right down to that 1000 cd/m² option on the 14" model and available touchscreens for either.





HP Pro x360 435. (click to enlarge)



Finally, the Pro x360 435. This machine is fundamentally quite similar to its ProBook siblings, with the standout feature being the fold-over-type reversible screen. The 13.3" display comes in three forms; all are IPS LCDs in 1920×1080 resolution, but you have your choice of backlight brightness, between 250 cd/m², 400 cd/m², and an eye-searing 1000 cd/m². Curiously, HP doesn't note any touch functionality in the display, but we have to assume it is there because otherwise the "x360" bit of this product becomes a bit silly.