HP’s Ryzen AI 9 Powered OmniBook Ultra Flexes Juiced CPU For 55 TOPS Of AI Muscle



Officially, the only Copilot+ branded PCs on the market right now are Arm-based machines powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite and Plus silicon. However, there will be another wave of Copilot+ PCs running on x86 chips from AMD and Intel. In the meantime, system builders readying machines based on the latest x86 silicon with onboard NPUs, as is the case with HP's new AMD-powered OmniBook Ultra laptop, which we've had a chance to glimpse in person.





To be sure, HP has also embraced Snapdragon and Microsoft's Copilot+ branding with its similar-looking OmniBook X , with an assortment of configurations available. Like those models, HP is pitching the OmniBook Ultra as a "Next Gen AI PC." It just can't call it a Copilot+ PC, though in terms of AI performance, there are more TOPS on tap courtesy of AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor.









TOPS, or trillions of operations per second, has emerged as the standard measurement rating for AI workloads. There's more to it than that, of course, just as there is more to a processor's general purpose performance than its raw gigahertz (GHZ) / megahertz (MHz) speed rating. TOPS is largely tied to a dedicated NPU in today's chips, though not necessarily entirely.









Regardless, hardware makers are quickly adopting TOPS as a rough measuring stick of AI performance. HP is touting that its latest OmniBook Ultra with AMD inside is capable of 55 NPU-powered TOPS, which beats the Snapdragon X Elite hexagon NPU's 45 TOPS. To put it into further perspective, HP further claims that it's twice as powerful as Apple's custom M3 silicon and 45% more powerful than its M4 chip, both of which Apple designed in-house.





The Rzyen AI 9 HX 370 is a beefy slice of silicon codenamed Strix Point. It wields four Zen 5 cores and eight Zen 5c cores (see our Zen 5 architecture deep dive that we posted earlier today), for a 12-core/24-thread configuration, with a 2GHz base clock, up to a 5.1GHz max boost clock, 12MB of L2 cache, and 24MB of L3 cache. You may notice that the advertised 55 TOPS is higher than the 50 TOPS that AMD lists on its website. Apparently HP is using a special bin with a bit of extra oomph.





On the graphics side, this Strix Point SKU flexes a Radeon 890M GPU with 16 graphics cores clocked at up to 2.9GHz.











It's a slick-looking system with a backlit keyboard, large trackpad, and a Meteor Silver colorway (which is one of two colorways available for the OmniBook X, the other being Ceramic White that isn't offered on the OmniBook Ultra). However, it features the same 14-inch 2.2K touchscreen IPS display with a 2240x1440 resolution, which HP says helps with battery life.





HP is keeping some of the specs under wraps, though we're told it will come with 32GB of RAM (we suspect other configs will be available as well). We're also told that the OmniBook Ultra supports Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, which the OmniBook X lacks.









Like the Snapdragon model, HP claims its OmniBook Ultra can last well beyond a typical work day—up to 21 hours, which is based on video playback.





We'll be curious to check out that claim when we have a chance to test the OmniBook Ultra, as well as its NPU and overall performance. As it stands, on paper the OmniBook Ultra features more TOPS than currently-available Copilot+ PC.



