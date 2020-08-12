HP Pavilion 13 Laptop Laptop Sneaks Out Early With 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPU





Intel is scheduled to do an architectural deep dive on its 10nm Tiger Lake architecture next week , and the actual launch date is set for September 2nd . However, that isn't stopping leaks from making their way to the internet as Intel's OEM partners get their products and marketing materials ready for next month.

With that in mind, Hewlett-Packard's loose lips have revealed the existence of the upcoming Pavilion 13 laptop (13-bb0027nr) laptop. Rather than using the current, 10th generation Core i7-1065G7 processor, this new Pavilion 13 is sporting the new 11th generation Core i7-1165G7.

The noticeable difference between the two CPUs is that base clock of the Core i7-1065G7 has more than doubled to 2.8GHz with the Core i7-1165G7. The maximum turbo clock has also increased from 3.9GHz to 4.7GHz. Couple those higher base/turbo clocks with Intel's much ballyhooed 12th generation Xe graphics architecture -- which is all-new -- and Tiger Lake has the potential to be a game-changer in the mobile market.





When it comes to the Pavilion 13 specifically, it features a 13.3-inch Full HD BrightView display with a 250-nit brightness rating. This particular machine also comes with 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM soldered on the motherboard, a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD and a 32GB Intel Optane Memory module. Other specs include Intel Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5.0, a 3-cell45 WHr battery, microSD reader, B&O tuned dual speakers, and listed weight of 2.9 pounds.

The Pavilion 13, which is still listed on HP’s website right here, will be one of many new Tiger Lake laptops that we’re see announced in early September. These new Tiger Lake machines will face formidable competition from laptops featuring AMD’s Ryzen 4000 APUs. AMD may have the upper hand with respect to the maximum number of cores/threads (8 cores/16 threads versus 4 cores/8 threads) but it will be really interesting to see how Xe stacks up against Radeon Vega 8 with respect to graphics performance.