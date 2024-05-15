CATEGORIES
Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered ThinkPad P14s Gen 5 Mobile Workstation With Ryzen Pro

by Paul LillyWednesday, May 15, 2024, 09:24 AM EDT
Angled view of Lenovo's ThinkPad P14s Gen 5 mobile workstation on a purple gradient background.
It's been just shy of a month since AMD rolled out its newfangled Ryzen PRO 8000 series processors for desktops, laptops, and mobile workstations, and now Lenovo has announced that it's injecting the chips into the latter category by way of its refreshed ThinkPad P14s Gen 5. In doing so, Lenovo can (and does) classify its latest mobile workstation as an AI PC.

That designation comes courtesy of the Ryzen PRO 8000 series featuring an onboard neural processing unit (NPU) that's optimized for AI workloads. This is an important distinction going forwards for business customers and consumers alike, as the AI hype train has left the building and is gaining steam. Additionally, having capable hardware in place will help fast track development on the software side.

Slide of AMD's Ryzen PRO 8040HS processor models and specs.

Lenovo's latest ThinkPads employ AMD's Ryzen PRO 8040HS stack based on Zen 4. From what we can discern, there are two processor options on tap in the ThinkPad P14s Gen 5 lineup, including the Ryzen 5 8640HS (6C/12T, 3.5GHz to 4.9GHz, 6MB L2 + 16MB L3 cache for 22MB total) with a configurable 20-28W TDP and Radeon 760M graphics, and the Ryzen 7 8840HS (8C/16T, 3.3GHz to 5.1GHz, 8MB L2 + 16MB L3 cache for 24MB total) with a configurable 20-30W TDP and Radeon 780M graphics.

"AMD continues to excel in AI PC technology with the integration of AMD Ryzen AI in the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 5. The new Ryzen AI-powered processors leverage the CPU, GPU, and on-chip NPU to deliver 39 AI TOPS of processing power, almost 3.5X compared to previous generation to deliver incredible generative AI experiences on PC. This advancement in technology will enhance user experience by providing greater performance for AI-enabled collaboration, content creation, data analysis, and more," Lenovo says.

Angled view of Lenovo's ThinkPad P14s Gen 5 mobile workstation on a purple gradient background.

As part of AMD's PRO lineup, customers also benefit from bolstered security features and enterprise-grade manageability controls to make life easier for IT managers.

Lenovo lists a ton of configurations in the US and other markets, though at a high-level overview, these latest mobile workstations sport up to 96GB of DDR5 memory, up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD) storage, robust I/O options (2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB4 (Thunderbolt 4 and DisplayPort 1.4), 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack, 1x 1Gbps LAN, 1x security hole, and 1x nano-SIM card slot), and Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3. Some configs also feature 5G cellular.

Regarding the 14-inch display, it looks like buyers can choose between three options: IPS screen with a 1920x1200 resolution and 400 nits brightness; another IPS option with the same resolution and brightness but with 100% coverage of the sRGB color space; and an OLED display with a 2880x1800 resolution, 400 nits brightness, 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, and DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification.

The ThinkPad P14s Gen 5 with AMD inside will be available this month starting at $1,379.
Tags:  AMD, Lenovo, workstation, (nasdaq:amd), thinkpad p14s gen 5, ryzen pro 8000
