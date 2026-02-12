CATEGORIES
home News

HP Omnibook 3 AI Laptop Deal Brings Ryzen Zen 5 Firepower For A Low $449

by Paul LillyThursday, February 12, 2026, 10:25 AM EDT
Closeup render of an HP OmniBook 3 on a blue bar.
Soaring memory and storage prices have you down? Yeah, we feel that. These are tough times indeed, as AI-driven demand for memory chips is putting data center clients front and center, leaving consumers to watch from the sidelines. It's not all sour grapes, though. There are deals to be had, including an enticing offer on an affordable HP laptop.

HP OmniBook 3 Copilot+ PC Is $449.99 At Best Buy

If you're looking for a reasonably-priced laptop that doesn't skimp too much on specs, then check out this HP OmniBook 3 Copilot+ PC that's on sale for $449.99 at Best Buy (save $350). It's listed as the retailer's 'deal of the day' is a full $100 cheaper than the next lowest price we found (on sale for $549.99 at Target).

This system sports a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 1920x1080 resolution, 300 nits brightness, and touch support. It's powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 AI 5 330 'Krackan Point' processor, which is a 4-core/8-thread consisting of a single Zen 5 core clocked at 2GHz to 4.5GHz and three Zen 5c cores clocked at 2GHz to 3.4GHz.

The chip also sports 4MB of L2 cache and 8MB of L3 cache for 12MB of total cache, onboard Radeon 820M graphics clocked at up to 2.8GHz, and a dedicated NPU capable of 50 TOPS (and 56 TOPS for the processor as a whole).

Other key specs include 16GB of DDR5-5600 memory and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD). While not earth-shattering, it's nice to see 16GB of RAM instead of just 8GB at this price point, especially in the current climate.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Is $400 Off

Samsung Galaxy Book4 on a table.

If you'd rather roll with an Intel setup, then check out this slick Samsung Galaxy Book4 that's on sale for $499.99 at Best Best (save $400). Samsung's Galaxy laptops have consistently impressed us for their premium designs and construction, and no one would guess that you only paid five bills for this one.

The Galaxy Book4 is also built around a 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution and 300 nits brightness, though no touch support here. However, instead a Ryzen chip inside, it sports an Intel Core 7 150U 'Raptor Lake' processor (10C/12T, up to 5.4GHz, 12MB L3 cache).

You also get 16GB of LPDDR4X-6000 RAM and a 512GB SSD in this model, so overall it's a pretty similar setup.

Here are some more affordable laptop deals...
Tags:  deals, HP, Laptops, zen 5, ryzen ai 5 330, krackan point, omnibook 3
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment