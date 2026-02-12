HP Omnibook 3 AI Laptop Deal Brings Ryzen Zen 5 Firepower For A Low $449





Soaring memory and storage prices have you down? Yeah, we feel that. These are tough times indeed, as AI-driven demand for memory chips is putting data center clients front and center, leaving consumers to watch from the sidelines. It's not all sour grapes, though. There are deals to be had, including an enticing offer on an affordable HP laptop.

HP OmniBook 3 Copilot+ PC Is $449.99 At Best Buy

HP OmniBook 3 Copilot+ PC that's on sale for $449.99 at Best Buy (save $350). It's listed as the retailer's 'deal of the day' is a full $100 cheaper than the next lowest price we found (on sale for If you're looking for a reasonably-priced laptop that doesn't skimp too much on specs, then check out thisthat's on sale for. It's listed as the retailer's 'deal of the day' is a full $100 cheaper than the next lowest price we found (on sale for $549.99 at Target ).





This system sports a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 1920x1080 resolution, 300 nits brightness, and touch support. It's powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 AI 5 330 'Krackan Point' processor, which is a 4-core/8-thread consisting of a single Zen 5 core clocked at 2GHz to 4.5GHz and three Zen 5c cores clocked at 2GHz to 3.4GHz.





The chip also sports 4MB of L2 cache and 8MB of L3 cache for 12MB of total cache, onboard Radeon 820M graphics clocked at up to 2.8GHz, and a dedicated NPU capable of 50 TOPS (and 56 TOPS for the processor as a whole).





Other key specs include 16GB of DDR5-5600 memory and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD). While not earth-shattering, it's nice to see 16GB of RAM instead of just 8GB at this price point, especially in the current climate.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Is $400 Off









Samsung Galaxy Book4 that's on sale for $499.99 at Best Best (save $400). Samsung's Galaxy laptops have consistently impressed us for their premium designs and construction, and no one would guess that you only paid five bills for this one. If you'd rather roll with an Intel setup, then check out this slickthat's on sale for. Samsung's Galaxy laptops have consistently impressed us for their premium designs and construction, and no one would guess that you only paid five bills for this one.





The Galaxy Book4 is also built around a 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution and 300 nits brightness, though no touch support here. However, instead a Ryzen chip inside, it sports an Intel Core 7 150U 'Raptor Lake' processor (10C/12T, up to 5.4GHz, 12MB L3 cache).





You also get 16GB of LPDDR4X-6000 RAM and a 512GB SSD in this model, so overall it's a pretty similar setup.





