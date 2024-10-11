HP Omen 35L Gaming PC Gets A Power Boost With Arrow Lake And Sleek White Makeover





In case you're not aware, Intel this week officially launched its Core Ultra 200S processor series, otherwise known as Arrow Lake, which bring some exciting design tweaks and big performance and power efficiency claims to the desktop. As is always the case, OEMs and other hardware partners are quick to pounce with supplementary announcements of their own. That includes HP, which is rolling out an upgraded Omen 35L gaming desk in a new and stunning (from the renders we've seen) white trim.





There's just something about a white colorway that, when done correctly, offers a clean and sublime aesthetic. We saw it in our HP Omen Transcend 16 laptop review , which this author purchased on his own dime, and in the Ryzen 9 9950X gaming rig we built this week in celebration of Amazon's Prime Big Deal event, which featured a Corsair 6500X chassis in white.





Likewise, HP is now offering a ceramic white color option for its retooled Omen 35L, to go along with an Arrow Lake infusion. The system keeps its cool with a perforated front panel, behind which sit a pair of 140mm fans with adjustable RGB lighting. It also features an optional 240mm all-in-one liquid cooler up top (or up to two 140mm/120mm fans), and a single 120mm rear exhaust fan.









Of course, the big upgrade here is Arrow Lake, which not only entails the CPU options, but also the system's foundation. HP says the Z890 motherboard it's rolling with increases the power phase design from the previous iteration from 8+1+1 to 14+2+1, with a 6-layer PCB.





HP's offering all three main Arrow Lake models, including the Core Ultra 9 285K, Core Ultra 7 265K, and Core Ultra 5 245K. Intel also launched "KF" versions of each SKU that lack onboard graphics, but those are not offered on the Omen 35L.





Discrete graphics card options fun the gamut from NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4060 on up to the GeForce RTX 4090 , as well as a single AMD option, the Radeon RX 7600. Other specs include up to 32GB of Kingston Fury DDR5-6000 memory or a 64GB Kingston Fury DDR5-5600 kit, two M.2 PCIe Gen5 SSD slots (HP is offering 512TB, 1TB, and 2TB SSD options), support for two 3.5-inch drives (1TB or 2TB offered), and up to a 1,000W 80 Plus Gold power supply.





Also notable is that some of the parts come in white trim, including not only the chassis, fans, and AIO cooler, but the graphics card, memory lighting, and PSU cables. The PSU itself is black, as is the motherboard.















In addition to the Omen 35L, HP has refreshed its bigger Omen 45L, albeit without a white color option. And on the bigger model, buyers can choose between the Core Ultra 9 285K or Core Ultra 7 265K. These can be paired with a GeForce RTX 4070 Super, GeForce RTX 4080 Super, or GeForce RTX 4090, as well as the same RAM and storage options as the Omen 35L.





HP says the Omen 35L with Arrow Lake inside will be available this Fall starting at $1,999.99, while the upgraded Omen 45L will ship at the same time starting at $2,449.99.

